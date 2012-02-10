* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 1.4 pct, Nikkei falls 0.5 pct
* Euro off 2-month highs vs dollar, oil off highs
* European shares likely to fall
TOKYO, Feb 10 The euro and shares pulled
back on Friday as investors remained concerned about Greece's
commitment to debt restructuring, even after it struck a
long-awaited deal on fiscal reforms to secure crucial funding.
Greek political leaders clinched a deal on austerity
measures and reforms needed for a second international bailout
in two years, and a debt swap deal between Greece and its
private bond holders was practically finalised.
But Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker set three
conditions, saying the Greek parliament must ratify the package,
a further 325 million euros of spending cuts needs to be found,
and political assurances must be given that the plan will be
implemented.
The agreement, after weeks of wrangling over the terms of
the 130 billion euro ($173 billion) bailout, at least removed
the imminent risk of a hard default by Greece, which faces a
major bond redemption on March 20.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
slid 1.4 percent, moving further away from a
six-month high hit the day before, which lifted the index up
nearly 14 percent this year.
European shares are likely to inch lower, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC-40 to open down about
0.1-0.2 percent.
The euro was off a two-month high of $1.3322 reached
on Thursday, trading down 0.2 percent at $1.3258.
"I don't think anyone thinks it's going to be a nice
once-off, tidy solution to the challenge. It's going to turn out
to be the never-ending story and I think that's kind of the way
investors are looking at this now," said Adrian Foster, head of
financial markets research for Asia-Pacific at Rabobank
International in Hong Kong.
"It's getting harder and harder to agree terms with Greece
unless there is a real signpost along the way to ensure that
Greece is living up to that sort of commitment," he said.
In Asia, China's trade shrank in January from a year
earlier, with factory shutdowns for Lunar New Year holidays
exacerbating a slowdown in external demand that has turned
Beijing to take steps to support the domestic sector.
Analysts cautioned that the data had been heavily skewed by
the week-long holiday which fell in January this year and in
February last year.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 percent after opening
marginally higher. Hong Kong shares fell 0.9
percent, facing tough resistance at 21,000.
Industrial commodities, such as oil and copper, retreated
from Thursday's rally made on the news of a Greek deal, while
gold steadied, as a firmer dollar was offset by support from
accommodative monetary conditions worldwide.
U.S. crude oil fell 0.4 percent to $99.44 a barrel,
after gaining $1.13 on Thursday. Brent crude also shed
0.4 percent from Thursday's settlement at $118.59 a barrel, the
highest close since July 22.
"Technically, Brent is over-stretched, and the current level
is starting to have a significant negative effect on global
economic growth," said James Zhang at Standard Bank in a note.
"Therefore, caution will be required when the current apparent
wave of investment influx ends," as early as next week, he said.
London copper dropped nearly 1 percent to $8,676 a
tonne, retreating from levels not seen in nearly five months
reached on Thursday.
CONTAGION RISK RECEDING
Rabobank's Foster said the contagion threat from Greece's
woes had receded significantly after the European Central Bank's
enormous liquidity injection in December worked as a policy
response to market jitters over the euro zone debt crisis.
Traders said the Greek news provided incentives to
consolidate from a recent rally triggered by positive economic
data from the United States and clear signs the ECB's funding
move had helped stabilise market sentiment.
"There is a bit of a sense of achievement over the Greece
issue and given that the market has been risk-positive, it may
be time for some correction to set in," said Hiroshi Maeba,
managing director of foreign exchange trading at Nomura
Securities in Tokyo.
The euro had likely seen its top for now, but because the
market remained short of the single currency, its downside was
also limited, Maeba said.
Barclays Capital said in a note that a subdued reaction in
the forex market suggested much of the good news was already
priced in, leaving the euro capped.
"The political brinksmanship up till the last
minute-agreement once again revealed the degree of challenges
the Greek government will face in its implementation," it said.
The ECB kept interest rates at a record low 1.0 percent on
Thursday as widely expected. ECB President Mario Draghi was
non-committal on whether the bank would participate in Greece's
debt restructuring, although he indicated that the bank could
pass profits from its Greek bond holdings to euro zone
countries.
Asian credit markets also turned cautious on Friday, with
the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening a tad from Thursday.
