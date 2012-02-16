* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 1.5 pct, Nikkei down 0.2 pct
* Euro slips 0.4 pct on another Greece rescue delay
* Copper down 1.5 pct, Brent crude near 8-month high below
$119
* Dollar index gains 0.2 pct, 10-yr Treasury yield eases to
1.91 pct
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 16 Asian shares fell and the
euro slipped to a 3-week low on Thursday as another delay in
cementing a crucial bailout for Greece underscored how far
Europe is from resolving a debt crisis that threatens the
stability of the financial system.
A three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance
ministers failed to resolve all the issues surrounding a second
aid package for Athens, putting off any decision on the matter
until Monday at the earliest.
"It's not clear whether Athens will be able to secure funds
needed to redeem bonds on March 20," said Sumino Kamei, senior
analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Financial bookmakers expected European stocks to follow
Asian shares lower, with financial spreadbetters calling the
main indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt
to open down by 0.8 percent to 1 percent.
U.S. Treasuries and the dollar edged up as investors sought
safety, while riskier commodities lost ground.
"It ... seems that the market is in review mode now after
the strong gains in risk assets with investors re-assessing the
risks/rewards and reviewing strategies," said Chris Weston, an
institutional dealer at IG Markets in Melbourne.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.5 percent, more than wiping out all the
gains made in the previous session, when riskier assets such as
stocks and emerging Asian currencies rose broadly on hopes
Athens would finally be granted the rescue funds.
Japan's Nikkei outperformed its Asian peers to
record a six-month high, before losing steam to close down 0.2
percent.
The euro slid 0.4 percent to touch a 3-week low near $1.30
as uncertainty over the bailout package put the single
currency under renewed pressure.
Reflecting deep-rooted mistrust of Greece's commitment to
deliver reforms in exchange for the rescue, several EU sources
said on Wednesday that euro zone finance officials were
examining ways of delaying part or even all of the second
bailout programme while still avoiding a disorderly default.
Delays could possibly last until after the country holds an
election expected in April, they said.
A debt swap agreement between Greece and private-sector
holders of Greek bonds, however, could go ahead, possibly
allowing Greece to avoid missing the March 20 deadline to pay a
14.5 billion euro bond redemption payment.
Greece said it has met all the conditions set by the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund for a
130-billion-euro rescue fund needed to meet the vital debt
repayment date in March.
As well as hitting stocks, the jitters over Europe put other
riskier assets under pressure. Copper lost more than 1.5
percent and oil also fell, while the commodity-linked Australian
dollar edged down.
Asian credit markets weakened, another sign of faltering
confidence, with the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index widening by about 5 basis
points.
The safe-haven dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of
major currencies, while the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasury debt eased to 1.91 percent from 1.93
percent in late U.S. trade.
TIRED, NOT AFRAID
But while markets fell, the drop appeared to be limited.
"The weakness was neither intense nor broad-based enough to
resemble a 'risk-off' event; markets seemed tired, but not
afraid," Barclays Capital said in a note.
Data on Wednesday showed the euro zone economy shrank at the
end of 2011 and a mild recession was likely as the debt-stricken
south reels under the weight of the sovereign debt crisis.
Bigger economies France and Germany may remain resilient.
On Wall Street, the CBOE Volatility index VIX or
"fear gauge", while hovering near a 1-month high, appeared to be
capped. The index measures expected volatility in the S&P 500
index over the next 30 days, and its rise is regarded as
a sign of increased risk aversion.
Analysts say markets are vulnerable to some corrections
after rising since the start of the year in a move largely due
to global liquidity injections from central banks aimed at
containing the debt crisis and supporting economic growth.
MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index has risen nearly 14 percent
this year, while the Nikkei has added 9.5 percent and the S&P
500 Index 7 percent.
Gold has gained 10 percent and U.S. crude has climbed
nearly 11 percent.
U.S. crude eased 0.3 percent to $101.48 a barrel on
Thursday after gaining more than a dollar the day before. Brent
crude was little changed around $118.90, after scaling
an 8-month high on Wednesday on concerns over supply
disruptions.
U.S. data showed a solid underpinning for the economic
recovery on Wednesday, with U.S. manufacturing output rising in
January, a gauge of factory activity in New York state hitting a
1-1/2-year high in February and optimism among home builders
approaching a five-year high this month.
But U.S. stocks eased about half a percent after the Federal
Reserve's minutes from its January meeting showed some officials
were concerned over high unemployment.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito in Tokyo and Alex
Richardson in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)