* MSCI Asia ex-Japan edges up, Nikkei rises 1 pct
* Euro makes little headway, dollar hits 6-mth high vs yen
* HSBC flash China PMI shows factory sector shrinking
* Rising oil prices start to worry markets
* European shares seen flat to down
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 22 Asian shares eked out modest
gains on Wednesday but the euro struggled for fresh upward
momentum over doubts about the long-term feasibility of the
Greek bailout and as concerns grew about rising oil prices.
Doubts Greece can carry through tough austerity measures in
exchange for its 130 billion-euro bailout are expected to weigh
on European market sentiment as well. Financial spreadbetters
see major European markets opening flat
to down 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell earlier as much as 0.7 percent before
swinging nearly 0.2 percent higher. The index has climbed 14
percent so far this year to rank among the top asset performers.
The euro was changing hands at $1.3236 and struggling
for fresh support after pulling back from near two-week highs of
$1.3293 on Tuesday after the Greek bailout deal was clinched.
The dollar hit a fresh six-month high against the yen above 80
yen.
"If you look at how much the equity market had already moved
year to date, you'd expect the market to take a bit of a
breather," said Markus Rosgen, head of Asia strategy at
Citigroup in Hong Kong. "Equity markets had run up quite quickly
and strongly. A break is something that wouldn't surprise me."
"Investors are undecided whether they should buy more or
wait for a pullback," Rosgen said, adding markets were a bit
overbought technically but valuations remained attractive.
Hong Kong shares rose 0.1 percent, lagging mainland
markets but supported by strength in Chinese developers, which
lifted the Shanghai index 0.9 percent.
Reaction to HSBC's China flash PMI, which showed the factory
sector shrinking for the fourth month in a row in February as
export orders slumped, was muted. Some investors took comfort
though that the index rose from the month earlier, a fact cited
in Japan and Australia for supporting shares.
Japan's Nikkei average closed up 1 percent and above
9,500, which had been a resistance level triggering profit
taking. The index is up 13 percent so far this year.
Australian shares had been weighed down by concerns
that rising oil prices would hurt global growth and so undermine
demand for the country's commodities. But they recovered to end
flat in the rise in the China PMI index.
The bailout averted an imminent Greek default, but kept
intact the long-term risk of a messy default and regional
contagion given deep-rooted mistrust over Athens' commitment to
harsh reforms.
"Even assuming the new Greek programme proceeds as planned,
the Greek crisis is far from over," HSBC said in a report,
noting the economy was in its fifth year of recession.
"Even the revised debt sustainability analysis looks
optimistic and remember that Greece will still be subject to
quarterly reviews, which could well mean that we are back to
worrying about whether Greece will get the next tranche of funds
by the summer," it said.
OIL NEW CONCERN
Oil recovered earlier losses in Asia after scaling
nine-month highs on Tuesday on relief at Greece's bailout news
and moves by top Asian consumers -- China, India and Japan -- to
cut crude purchases from Iran.
U.S. crude futures for April were nearly flat at
$106.28 a barrel after falling below $106 earlier on Wednesday.
The March contract, which expired on Tuesday, settled at $105.84
per barrel, the highest settlement for the front-month contract
in more than nine months.
Brent crude for April delivery slipped 0.1 percent
to $121.57 after settling on Tuesday at a nine-month high.
"Prices are correcting as we've already got the boost from
Greece and Iran's pre-emptive stoppage of oil to Britain and
France," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp,
adding that the slowdown in Chinese manufacturing activity also
weighed on prices.
However, Citigroup's Rosgen said the rise in oil prices was
partly indicative of a stronger-than-expected world economy and
they do not pose a risk to growth at current levels.
While central bank liquidity measures are partly blamed for
fuelling a rise in commodity and energy prices, they had
supported lower-rated euro zone sovereign debt markets, keeping
bond yields of struggling Italy and Spain on a downtrend.
In credit markets, a pause in risk taking pushed spreads on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
wider by 4 basis points on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by
Neil Fullick)