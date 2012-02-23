(Corrects time of Ifo survey to 0900 GMT from 1700)
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.6 pct, Nikkei rises 0.5 pct
* Dollar near 7-month high vs yen, euro slumbers
* Oil off 9-month highs but Iran tension supports
* European shares likely subdued
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Feb 23 Asian shares and the euro
fell on Thursday on concerns about global growth driven by
higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may slip into
recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece's debt
restructuring challenges.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
slid 0.6 percent, having consolidated from
recent rallies after the much-awaited deal for a 130 billion
euro Greek bailout was sealed earlier in the week. Sectors
sensitive to growth cycles, including technology
and materials, underperformed.
Financial spreadbetters expected major European markets
to open barely changed.
"Now that the Greece's second rescue package has been
decided and priced into the market, markets are already looking
for the next problem," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager of
capital markets at Kazaka Securities.
"And that next problem is Europe's fiscal reform and how
those austerity measures will be achieved across the bloc."
Japan's Nikkei average bucked the regional trend,
reversing course from early falls to gain 0.5 percent, partly
supported by a weaker yen, which fell to a seven-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday.
Copper eased 0.2 percent to $8,416 a tonne as
perceived manufacturing sector weakness in major economies
discouraged investors from further buying of industrial metals.
A Reuters poll from Japan on Thursday showed manufacturing
sentiment in February slid to its lowest since the aftermath of
the March 2011 earthquake, indicating the world's No.3 economy
may struggle to recover quickly from a slump on weak global
demand and a strong yen.
This followed Wednesday's weak surveys of euro zone
purchasing managers, which weighed on U.S. and European shares.
The German Ifo business climate survey for February, expected to
show sentiment improving slightly, will offer more clues on
Europe's economy when it is released at 0900 GMT.
An unexpected drop in Markit's Eurozone Services Purchasing
Managers' Index revived fears of the economy sinking into
recession and raised doubts over the Greece's ability to revive
its economy and push fiscal reforms needed under the just-agreed
bailout programme.
Fitch's widely expected downgrade of Greece after a bond
swap agreement, added to the negative tone, sparking a sell-off
in Greek bank shares on recapitalisation worries.
OIL WORRY
The euro stood at $1.3256, struggling to break a near
two-week high of $1.3293 hit on Tuesday after the Greek deal.
Rising oil prices supported the euro due to reserve managers
potentially recycling their dollar revenues into euros, analysts
at BNP Paribas wrote in a note, while traders said firmer oil
prices boosted dollar demand from Japanese oil importers.
The escalating Iranian nuclear row, which has helped push up
oil prices 11 percent this year, also returned to the radar for
global investors.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog failed in its latest mission to
Iran on Tehran's suspected secret atomic weapons research,
raising the risk of confrontation with the West.
U.S. crude futures shed 37 cents to $105.91 a barrel,
after settling at a nine-month high, while Brent eased
20 cents to $122.70, after also settling at a nine-month peak.
"While the lift in the oil price is in line with a lift in
demand, the magnitude of the lift is greater than we would
expect suggesting prices are a headwind," ANZ Bank analysts said
in a report, adding that they planned to cut assets linked to
industrial cycles, such as commodities, and tilt to those seen
benefiting from easy policy, such as bonds and corporate credit.
ASIA NOT OVERBOUGHT
Credit Suisse analyst Sakthi Siva said in a report that
Asian equities were not yet overbought by foreign investors.
"With MSCI Asia ex-Japan already up 15 percent so far this
year, a key concern of investors is whether a tactical
correction is likely," Siva said.
While net foreign buying in Emerging Asia excluding China
has reached $18.5 billion year-to-date, above net foreign
selling in all of 2011 of $16 billion, their purchases as a
percentage of market capitalisation remained well below a year
ago at 0.2 percent compared with 1.6 percent in January 2011 and
2.2 percent in April 2010.
On this measure, Taiwan looked oversold at -0.8 percent of
market capitalisation, followed by Korea at 0.2 percent. The
Philippines looked the most crowded with net foreign buying at
1.1 percent of market capitalisation and Thailand and India were
starting to look overbought, Siva said.
In Asian credit markets, a pause in risk taking pushed
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
wider by 4 basis points early on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Mari Saito in
Tokyo; Editing by Alex Richardson)