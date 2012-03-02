* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.5 pct, Nikkei up 0.7 pct
* Surge in oil may dampen risk-positive sentiment
* Euro hovers around $1.3300 vs dollar
* European shares likely rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose and the
euro steadied on Friday after a flood of cheap European Central
Bank funds this week eased fears of a meltdown in the euro zone
financial sector, overriding some weak data and concerns about
surging oil prices.
The ECB's half a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans added
to the banking system this week underpinned markets, driving
down bond yields of highly-indebted euro zone governments, such
as Italy, on Thursday.
"Central banks around the world keeping the global financial
system awash with funds is prompting investors to keep the
recent risk-on momentum," said Tetsuro Ii, the president of
Commons Asset Management in Tokyo.
"Investors are shifting their focus to fundamentals and
looking for value relative to growth prospects. In this light,
the surge in oil prices may dampen sentiment due to worries
about the conflict in the Middle East and the adverse effect
from higher oil prices on the economy."
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan gained 0.5
percent, but stayed below a seven-month high touched on
Wednesday. The index was set to add nearly 1 percent for the
week. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent.
Shanghai stocks rose more than 1 percent on news
that the Chinese big four state-backed banks will lend more to
qualified property developers to boost entry level housing
supply, a sign China may relax property controls.
Financial spreadbetters expected major European markets
to open 0.2-0.5 percent higher.
The euro held steady around $1.3300 after briefly
falling below that level to approach a one-week low of $1.3282
hit on Thursday.
Analysts said the ECB's refinancing operations amounted to
a form of quantitative easing, which makes it attractive to use
the euro as a funding currency to buy higher yielding assets.
OIL MAY WEIGH
Oil eased on Friday after surging the previous day on an
Iranian report of a pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi Arabia,
and news that Israel would test-fire a ballistic interceptor
missile, escalating Middle East tensions already high due to
tough sanctions against Iran.
Crude prices fell after CNBC cited a Saudi oil official as
saying a report about a Saudi Arabia pipeline fire was untrue.
Brent crude fell 0.4 percent at $125.71 a barrel,
after jumping as much as 5 percent on Thursday to hit a high of
$128.40, the loftiest since July 2008. U.S. crude eased
0.2 percent to $108.61 a barrel, after touching $110.55, its
highest since May 2011, the day before.
"I'm curious to know, how will the market react to signs
that high oil prices are starting to shave a little bit of that
feel-good factor and shave a little bit of that global growth
momentum that we've seen in the past few months," said Olivier
Desbarres, head of Asia-Pacific FX strategy for Barclays Capital
in Singapore.
MIXED SIGNALS
The reaction of markets to mixed signs about global factory
activity from data on Thursday was muted.
"The market is well-positioned to move up now with concerns
about Europe likely to be on the back burner for now and U.S.
data improving," said Ric Spooner, a strategist at CMC Markets.
Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers, said on Thursday that Greece had taken all
the legal action needed to secure a second bailout, opening the
door to the first tranche to be paid out by March 20 if more
conditions are met.
On the data front, U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly cooled in
February and consumer spending was flat in January for a third
straight month after accounting for inflation, casting doubts on
the strength of the recovery.
But new U.S. claims for jobless benefits last week hovered
near four-year lows and retailers and automakers enjoying
brisker February sales.
Unemployment in the 17-nation euro zone hit a euro-era
record 10.7 percent in January, data out on Thursday showed, and
the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted for the seventh
month running in February.
The probability of a sharp global slowdown has eased due to
recent policy measures adopted in the euro zone to tackle its
debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday,
but it warned risks to world growth remain "squarely to the
downside".
Sentiment in Asian credit markets improved, narrowing the he
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
by 6 basis points.
(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in Sydney and
Masayuki Kitano in Singapore)