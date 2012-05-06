* MSCI Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei seen opening sharply lower
* Australian dollar falls to 4-mth low, Euro lowest since
Jan. 25
* Oil falls about $3
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 7 Risk assets fell broadly on Monday
after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about
whether struggling euro zone economies will continue to pursue
austerity measures which are seen by markets as crucial to
resolving the bloc's debt crisis.
U.S. stock futures were down 1.1 percent, indicating
a big drop for MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan. Japan's Nikkei stock average
is expected to open sharply lower on Monday.
U.S. crude futures dropped more than $3 a barrel to a
low of $95.34 a barrel while Brent crude also fell more
than $2.50 to a low of $110.34 after the Greek and French
elections and weak U.S. jobs data on Friday.
The Australian fell to a four-month low near
$1.0115 against the dollar on Monday while the euro fell to its
lowest since Jan. 25 of $1.2956.
"Austerity will not work to solve Europe's debt crisis.
However shifting austerity to higher earners and business will
accelerate the debt crisis," said Jeff Sica, president of SICA
Wealth Management, which manages over $1 billion in client
assets, real estate and private equity holdings.
Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's
presidential election, ousting incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy who had
played a key role in structuring bailout schemes for indebted
euro zone members and pushed for strict fiscal policies aimed at
managing huge debts, in close cooperation with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
In Greece, voters rejected pro-bailout policies that have
shielded Athens from bankruptcy and a euro exit, dealing a
serious blow to the fragile political consensus that has kept
Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of
crisis.
The results put pressure on Germany to take a more
growth-oriented approach to the crisis.
Merkel invited Hollande to visit Berlin as soon he can for a
meeting that will set the groundwork for a consensus on growth
policies vital to the euro zone's future health.
"The Merkel/Hollande initiative will never materialize due
to Hollande and Merkel being polar opposites with no chance to
agree on anything," Sica said.
Investor sentiment had already weakened substantially on
Friday on weak data in both Europe and the United States/
Wall Street posted its biggest weekly fall this year after
U.S. jobs data showed 115,000 workers were hired in April, well
below forecasts of 170,000, raising question about the growth
prospect in the world's largest economy.
European stocks and oil prices were also pulled down on
Friday by a sharp drop in Markit's Eurozone Services PMI, which
gauges business activity, to 46.9 for April from 49.2 in March,
suggesting recession in the euro zone could extend to mid-year
and be deeper than previously imagined.
(Editing by John Mair)