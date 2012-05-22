* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 1.4 pct, Nikkei adds 1.1 pct
* Laggards such as tech, industrials and miners recover
* Euro vulnerable, eases below $1.28 vs dollar
* Oil keeps gains, gold slips as euro weakens
* European shares likely to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 22 Markets extended gains in Asia on
Tuesday with investors hunting for bargains in shares beaten
down to 2012 lows late last week, as hopes grew that Europe
could agree on fresh action to tackle its debt crisis while
promoting growth.
A Chinese media report saying Beijing will accelerate
infrastructure investments to combat slowing growth lifted Hong
Kong and Chinese shares by 1.2 percent and 0.6 percent
respectively.
European shares looked likely to extend gains, with
financial spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open as much as 1.0 percent
higher. U.S. stock futures were up 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.4 percent, having recovered on Monday
from a plunge to a 2012 low on Friday.
The increase was led by the technology,
industrials and materials
sectors, all of which had been battered in recent sessions by
fears over Greece's departure from the euro bloc and global
growth slowdown, particularly in China.
Australian shares gained 1 percent as investors
picked up miners and mining services companies on expectations
China will undertake further stimulus to maintain an expansion.
"Last week was quite brutal in terms of the selling ... Was
that totally necessary?" said Martin Angel, a dealer at
Patersons Securities, adding that BHP, Rio Tinto and gold miners
had been hit too hard. "I reckon there's good opportunities to
pick them up while they're at these levels."
Seoul shares rose back above the key technical chart level
of 1,800 points as investors saw value in battered
blue-chip technology shares such as Samsung Electronics
.
"The sell-off in technology shares last week was overdone,
especially given that the business outlook has changed very
little," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Bargain hunters also lifted Japan's Nikkei stock average
1.1 percent.
CHINA HOPES
Copper, which fell to a four-month low below $7,500
a tonne last week, climbed 0.5 percent to $7,766 a tonne.
Xstrata, the world's fourth-largest copper miner,
said on Tuesday Chinese demand for copper was likely to improve
in the second half. The remarks came after some miners have
sounded a cautious note on expansion.
Markets are sensitive to demand and growth prospects in
China, the world's leading consumer of materials and
second-largest economy, as the financial crisis weighs on
European growth while fragile spots remain for the United
States.
So it's no surprise that the media report on China
fast-tracking infrastructure projects boosted regional shares on
Tuesday.
Evidence that strictly abiding by austerity measures to fix
the euro zone's debt restructuring has only compounded the
situation prompted leaders of the G8 major industrialised
nations to call for promoting growth.
Markets are now keeping watch on a European Union summit on
Wednesday intended to focus on specific steps to spur growth and
create jobs across the bloc.
OPTIMISM ESCAPES EURO
Despite the general improvement in market sentiment, the
euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2784. It hit a four-month
low of $1.2642 on Friday when concerns about Greece exiting the
euro were compounded by mounting banking stress in Spain.
"Talk about growth is fine. But it comes down to a question
of who will shoulder the bill for it. Unless it becomes clear,
the fog on the euro zone won't disappear," said Katsunori
Kitakura, associate general manager at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank.
Market gauges showed players remain guarded against funding
stresses, with the three-month spread between Libor rates and
overnight index swap rates refusing to
shrink further from around 30 basis points over the past two
months.
But appetite for the yen, widely seen as a safe-haven
currency, decreased slightly, with the currency trading away
from its three-month high near 79 yen hit on Friday. The yen
stood at 79.38 yen on Tuesday.
Given that market sentiment had turned extremely bearish on
the Greek political turmoil, if the EU meeting at the very least
indicates a shift in approach to the euro zone crisis, the
current correction in currencies will likely extend a bit, said
ANZ in a research note.
At Wednesday's informal EU meeting, France's new president,
Francois Hollande, is likely to propose mutualising European
debt.
The idea of bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone
member states could fend off contagion of funding difficulties
from troubled euro zone economies, but Germany remains opposed.
U.S. crude futures inched up 0.2 percent at $92.73 a
barrel on Tuesday, after adding 1.19 percent the day before.
Brent rose 0.1 percent to $108.93 a barrel after gaining
for the first time in four sessions on Monday and settled up
1.56 percent.
Asian credit markets firmed on Tuesday, with the spread on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing by six basis points.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, Sonali Paul in
Melbourne and Joonhee Yu in Seoul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)