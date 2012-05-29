(Corrects third paragraph for euro's low to 22-month low)
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan jumps 1.2 pct as bargains sought
* Nikkei rises 0.5 pct
* Euro eases 0.1 pct, eyes $1.25, Aussie steadies
* European shares likely rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 29 Asian shares rose on bargain
hunting on Tuesday but the euro eased, reflecting investor
nervousness as a surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to
simmering worries about Europe's debt restructuring challenges.
European shares were also likely to rise, with spreadbetters
predicting major European markets would
open as much as 0.5 percent higher. U.S. stock futures
were up 0.8 percent.
The euro was sluggish, inching down 0.1 percent to $1.2535,
just above its 22-month low of $1.2495 hit on Friday, while the
Australian dollar, often seen as a gauge for risk
appetite, steadied at $0.9850 as shares advanced.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.2 percent, after having eased as much
as 0.3 percent earlier, and crawled away from its lowest level
since late December touched on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei average also erased early losses to
add 0.5 percent.
Investors likely facing months of uncertainty in the euro
zone debt crisis looked for local factors in regional markets as
a reason to buy.
Australian shares jumped 1 percent, recovering from
early losses as bargain hunters snapped up beaten-down resource
stocks after a month of losses, while Taiwanese shares
outperformed Asian peers, surging nearly 3 percent on a proposal
to relax a planned capital-gains tax.
Chinese shares rose also as investors bought into sectors
seen as benefiting from China's push to avert a sharp slowdown.
"I doubt anybody is expecting Europe to resolve anytime
soon, so China's ongoing stimulus effort is becoming an easy
trade for investors," said Edward Huang, Haitong International
Securities' equity strategist.
Banks in troubled euro zone economies such as Greece and
Spain appear to be seeing their deposits flee to German or Swiss
banks, a move that could potentially trigger a fresh crisis if
those vulnerable banks face liquidity shortages, said Tetsuro
Ii, president of Commons Asset Management.
"The macro environment is disastrous, but it now offers a
bargain for stocks which are cheap from a technical and
valuation point of view," said Ii, adding that his firm has been
buying Japanese stocks regularly during the recent sell-off.
"All these fears are weighing on stocks worldwide, but there
are individual companies with solid earnings and growth
prospects," he said.
SPANISH YIELDS EYED
Greece's inconclusive election earlier this month rattled
markets and left sentiment shaky ahead of a crucial second vote
on June 17.
Athens managed to hand 18 billion euros ($22.6 billion) to
its four biggest banks on Monday, via bonds from the European
Financial Stability Facility rescue fund, allowing the stricken
banks to regain access to ECB funding.
But Spain, with its banking sector saddled with bad loans,
looked set to use more public debt to recapitalise fragile
lenders, raising concerns that a ballooning public debt could
make its refinancing efforts even more difficult as borrowing
costs surge.
Spanish 10-year bond yields jumped to 6.53
percent on Monday - their highest since November 2011 - pushing
the yield premium over safe-haven German Bunds to 515 basis
points, the widest in the 13-year history of the euro.
A 10-year sovereign debt yield exceeding 7 percent is widely
seen as unsustainable for an economy, and could force the
country to seek an international bailout, as was the case for
Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
"The focus has never been just about Greece, but on
countries like Spain and the risks of a contagion, and now with
bond yields at dangerously high levels we are going to see
markets on edge again," said Michael Creed, an economist at
National Australia Bank.
SEEKING PIVOTAL CATALYST
The climb in Spanish yields underscored the lack of
confidence in Madrid's ability to stabilise its finances and
banking sector.
"Everything is lined up for a corrective week for risk
assets," said currency strategist Kit Juckes at Societe Generale
in a note to clients.
"The release of the U.S. labor report on Friday could
potentially be pivotal for risk appetite. Many investors and
traders will want to have light(er) positions in the run-up."
The euro failed to follow through on its short covering
rally on Monday, remaining under strong selling pressure.
Traders said a break below $1.25 could accelerate its downward
spiral.
Asian credit markets softened, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by 2
basis points.
Other riskier assets gained in tandem with the recovery in
stocks.
U.S. crude was up 0.5 percent at $91.30 a barrel and
Brent rose 0.1 percent to $107.22.
Copper inched up 0.1 percent to $7,694 a tonne.
($1 = 0.7976 euros)
(Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore and
Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Richard Pullin)