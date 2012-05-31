* MSCI Asia ex-Japan near 2012 lows, worst in eight months
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hits historic lows
* Euro hits 23-month lows vs dollar, 4-1/2 month low vs yen
* U.S. crude heading for worst month since 2008
* European shares likely fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 31 Asian shares and commodities slid
while the euro fell to its lowest in almost two years against
the dollar on Thursday, as surging borrowing costs in troubled
Spain raised fears that it could fail to rescue its banks and
may need to seek a bailout.
Investors fled from risk assets to U.S. government bonds,
with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falling
below 1.6 percent in early Asian trade on Thursday, its lowest
in at least 60 years. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
hit a nine-year low of 0.810 percent.
The dollar and the yen were also beneficiaries of escalating
risk aversion although gold, a traditional safe-haven asset,
struggled in the face of the greenback's strength.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
tumbled as much as 1.6 percent, and was set for
its worst month in eight months with a drop of nearly 12
percent. The pan-Asia index was down 0.3 percent for the year.
The index was dragged down as some key Asian bourses - Hong
Kong, Australia and Korea - temporarily
fell to negative territory for t h e year.
Japan's Nikkei was down 1.4 percent on the day and
on track for its biggest monthly drop in two years.
European shares were likely to tread lower, with
spreadbetters predicting major European markets
would open down as much as 0.2 percent. U.S. stock
futures were nearly unchanged.
"The situation in Spain at the moment is untenable, not only
is there concern over the state of its banking sector but there
is little confidence its government will actually be able to
bail them out," said Michael Creed, an economist at the National
Australia Bank.
A caution by Spain's central banker that Madrid will miss
deficit targets for this year pushed Spanish 10-year yields
above 6.7 percent, close to 7 percent, a level
seen as unsustainable and which could push Spain to seek a
bailout just as Greece, Portugal and Ireland have done.
The cost of insuring against a Spanish default scaled a
record high near 600 basis points while Italy, which is also
struggling with huge public debt, saw its 10-year yield
top 6 percent for the first time since January.
Yields on all German bond maturities hit record lows on
Wednesday, pushing the premium investors demand to hold Spanish
debt over German debt to its highest since the launch of the
euro at around 543 basis points.
FIRM DOLLAR SLAMS COMMODITIES
Oil prices extended losses and copper hit 2012 lows
near $7,422 a tonne on Thursday.
U.S. crude futures eased 0.3 percent at $87.59 a
barrel and were set for their worst month since late 2008. Brent
crude fell 0.3 percent at $103.15 a barrel, on track for
its worst month in two years.
"Investors were already exposed to the problems in Spain,
but what really disturbed the market were oil prices and U.S.
bond yields which broke out of range to hit long-period lows,"
said Lee Seung-wook, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
The dollar index, measured against a basket of major
currencies, extended its rally to 83.11, its highest since
September 2010.
The strong dollar and intensifying risk aversion sent the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark
for commodities, tumbling 1.7 percent to its lowest levels since
September 2010 on Wednesday. A stronger dollar typically weighs
on dollar-based commodities.
The dollar index was on the verge of closing above its
100-month moving average at 81.82, which would generate a buy
signal which in turn could spur a sustained period of dollar
strength for the next couple of years to as high as
101.00-106.00, some analysts said.
The index has in the past 30 years generated four successful
buy signals which have resulted in significant dollar moves,
they added.
EURO UNDER FIRE
The euro fell to a 23-month low of $1.2358 and a
4-1/2 month low against the safe-haven yen at 97.36.
"There is no exit in sight currently for the euro to get out
of this downtrend because there is no shortage of negative
news," said Hisamitsu Hara, chief FX manager at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"Problems in Spain, a large euro zone economy, heighten
fears while the risk of Greece leaving the euro bloc raises
contagion concerns. The euro remains depressed, with players
cautiously testing the downside".
Hara added that the euro could weaken until support at
the$1.19 level. The euro last dipped below $1.19 in June 2010.
The yen rose to a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar at
78.71.
Hara said wariness over Japanese authorities intervening to
prop up the dollar was likely to prevent the U.S. currency from
falling sharply further.
The European Commission threw Spain two potential lifelines,
offering more time to reduce its budget deficit and offering
direct aid from a euro-zone rescue fund to recapitalize
distressed banks.
But any relief from the news was quickly offset by the
latest Greece polls showing parties for and against a bailout
neck-and-neck or very close to each another, ahead of a June 17
election that may decide whether Greece remains in the euro.
Asian credit markets weakened, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by 8
basis points.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar in
Sydney, Joonhee Yu in Seoul and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore;
Editing by Ed Lane)