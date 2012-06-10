* U.S. stock futures up 1 pct, point to rally in Asia shares
* Euro up 1 pct, oil jumps over $2
* Fading safe haven appetite sends 30-yr Treasury futures
sharply lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 11 Risk assets jumped on Monday
after euro zone finance ministers agreed on loans to help
Spain's battered banks, easing fears Madrid's banking woes could
escalate into a bankruptcy crisis and compound the currency
bloc's troubles with Greece.
The euro jumped 1 percent to $1.2648, its highest
since May 23, and the Australian dollar, closely linked to
investors' risk appetite, gained about 0.9 percent to $1.0005
, its highest since May 15.
Brent crude rose more than $2 to as high as $102.05
a barrel, while U.S. crude also gained more than $2 to as
high as $86.62 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday.
U.S. stock index futures opened more than 1 percent higher
on Sunday, suggesting Wall Street will extend the previous
week's advance, which was the S&P's best of 2012.
The rally in U.S. stock index futures indicated a strong
opening for Asian shares on Monday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
posted a 0.6 percent gain last week, after
falling for four weeks in a row.
Japan's Nikkei average sagged 2.1 percent on Friday
but managed to eke out its first weekly gain for nine weeks,
narrowly avoiding its worst weekly string of losses since 1975.
A return in risk appetite hit safe-haven U.S. Treasuries,
sending 30-year Treasury bond futures down more than 1
point on Sunday.
The 17-nation euro currency area agreed to lend Madrid up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, more
than an initial audit suggests it is likely to need.
The European Union action is going to be a temporary success
because the Spanish crisis is mostly centred around its banks,
said Richard Hastings, macro and consumer strategist at Global
Hunter Securities.
"The immediate effect on financial markets should be
beneficial. Equity markets especially respond well to short-term
improvements, while bond markets, especially higher-quality
debt, might continue to send out signals in the form of very
high prices and low yields that the trouble is not over,"
Hastings said.
The rescue for Spain's banks follows bailouts for Greece,
Ireland and Portugal since 2010, and comes a week before a
crucial election in Greece that could determine whether Athens
will stay with the euro bloc.
Analysts expect risk appetite to remain contained because
the euro zone's structural challenge of reducing high sovereign
debts and pursuing fiscal austerity, while at the same time
achieving growth, will not be resolved anytime soon.
"The next phase of the Spain situation comes in six to nine
more months when it becomes clear that Spain's economy has not
improved, thus pointing to a wider realm of distress, and that
is indeed the primary concern for the entire European situation:
that the relationship between banking, credit and growth remains
fragmented and impaired," Hastings said.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Editing by Paul Tait)