* U.S. stock futures up 1 pct, Asian shares surge 1.9 pct
* Euro hits 2-week high, oil and copper strong
* Fading safe haven appetite hits 30-yr Treasury futures
* Gold rises on weaker dollar, yen also retreats
* European shares likely soar
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 11 Shares, commodities and the
battered euro jumped on Monday after euro zone finance ministers
agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up its
struggling banks, relieving markets that had feared a fiscal
collapse in the country.
The relief may be short-lived though, as investors look
forward to a Greek national election on June 17 that could put
Athens on a path out of the bloc and precipitate a deeper crisis
over the future of the euro.
The euro was on course for its biggest daily rally against
the dollar in almost eight months after rising nearly 1 percent
to $1.26694, its highest level since May 23, before
retreating to trade at $1.2639.
European shares were set to soar, with spreadbetters
predicting major European markets to
open as much as 2.6 percent higher. U.S. stock futures
were up 1.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.9 percent, on track for its biggest daily
gain in almost 5 months, while Japan's Nikkei average
added 2 percent, after sagging 2.1 percent on Friday.
"It was macroeconomics that lifted the markets this morning,
as the EU stepped in to help Spain's banks," said Andy Du,
director of the derivatives department at Orient Futures. "All
eyes are still on Greece's upcoming elections but investors'
worries over the euro zone has eased in the short term."
The Australian dollar, closely linked to risk appetite,
gained as much as 0.9 percent to $1.0005, its highest
rate since May 15, before falling back to $0.9982.
Brent and U.S. crude futures both rose more
than $2 and London copper futures pushed nearly 3
percent higher to $7,506 a tonne.
U.S. Treasury bond futures tumbled in Asia, reflecting the
switch out of so-called safe haven assets to riskier ones. The
30-year contract was off 1-7/32 at 148-2/32.
BANK RESCUE
The 17-nation euro currency area agreed to lend Madrid up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, more
than an initial audit suggested it might need. No precise amount
was set because Spain said it needed time for an independent
assessment of the capital needs of its banking sector, which is
due to be delivered in less than two weeks.
The rescue for Spain's banks follows bailouts for Greece,
Ireland and Portugal since 2010, and comes a week before a
crucial election in Greece that could determine whether Athens
will stay with the euro bloc.
Analysts expect investors' appetite to buy stocks,
commodities and other riskier assets to remain limited by the
euro zone's broader problems. Its challenge of reducing high
sovereign debts and pursuing fiscal austerity, while also
achieving growth, will not be resolved anytime soon.
The European Union action is going to be a temporary success
because the Spanish crisis is mostly centred around its banks,
said Richard Hastings, macro and consumer strategist at Global
Hunter Securities.
"The next phase of the Spain situation comes in six to nine
more months when it becomes clear that Spain's economy has not
improved, thus pointing to a wider realm of distress," Hastings
said.
"That is indeed the primary concern for the entire European
situation: that the relationship between banking, credit and
growth remains fragmented and impaired."
ITALY IN FOCUS
Analysts said Monday's market rebound was probably more to
do with short covering than a return to full risk taking,
especially in the euro, given the record positions that had
built up betting on a decline in its value.
"Aid to Spanish banks suggests European policymakers want to
prevent euro zone problems from causing further volatility in
global financial markets and threatening the world economy, and
this provides a sense of relief for investors," said Takao
Hattori, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
"But uncertainties remain with how funds are provided to
Spanish banks, as well as the outcome of Greece's election and
the situation in peripherals such as Italy. I see the recovery
in currencies, especially the euro, largely as an unwinding of
huge short positions," he said.
Hattori said the next key gauge for confidence was whether
the spread between Italian government bond yields and those of
Germany would exceed 500 basis points.
While the public financing situation in Spain and Italy is
not as dire as that in the three smaller countries that have
already sought international help, Italy may be wary of the
banking crisis in Spain reigniting concerns about its huge
public debts, he said.
The Spain-German spread - the premium investors demand for
holding Spanish debt compared with super-safe German bonds
-topped well above 500 basis points in recent weeks preceding
Madrid's call for help to fund its debt-stricken banks.
The Italian Treasury will announce details of its bond
auction later on Monday.
A rebound in the euro and the dollar's corresponding decline
spurred buying of gold, with spot gold firming 0.3
percent to $1,598.81 an ounce.
Surprisingly strong China trade data released over the
weekend was also lending support to riskier assets, market
players said.
China's imports of key commodities in May confounded
expectations of a fall, with crude oil shipments at a record
high and both copper and iron ore imports unexpectedly rising
more than 10 percent from a month ago.
Improvement in general market sentiment eased the cost of
insuring against corporate and sovereign defaults in Asia, with
the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing by 5 basis points.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
