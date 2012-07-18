* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.2 pct, Nikkei up 0.2 pct
* Bernanke paints grim picture of U.S. economy, leaves QE3
door open
* China shares underperform, dragged down by property shares
* Oil eases RIO, BHP shares down over 1 percent
(Updates prices throughout)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 18 Asian shares were on the
backfoot on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy, but hopes
that the central bank is moving closer to more stimulus measures
limited the day's losses.
Chinese shares underperformed the region, dragged down by
property plays after data showing another year-on-year dip in
home prices spurred profit-taking in one of this year's biggest
outperformers in Asia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent by midday. Hong Kong's Hang
Seng index was down 0.6 percent while property shares in
Shanghai were almost 4 percent lower.
"With market confidence battered by one disappointing
economic data after another, investors want more than just vague
promises of action down the road," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst
at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
The move in Asia followed a choppy session overnight on Wall
Street, where the S&P 500 eked out a 0.7 percent gain
partly driven by earnings from Goldman Sachs and
Coca-Cola that came in ahead of expectations.
Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent but some analysts
put the gains down to short-covering as worries about earnings
from Japanese companies persist.
In his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Bernanke
said the economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over
Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy, and he
expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market.
Analysts said the Bernanke's comments on the economy,
especially on the jobs market, suggested the central bank could
opt for further monetary stimulus.
Bernanke's mixed message provided some support to the euro
after a seesaw session overnight and was trading flat versus the
dollar after pushing higher earlier in the day.
It was last at $1.2288, below Tuesday's one-week high
of $1.2317 but well off a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.
Bernanke will address the House Financial Services Committee
later on Wednesday, following his testimony to the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday.
GROWTH SLOWING
Brent crude fell 0.7 percent to below $104 a barrel,
snapping five days of gains.
Top mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
both were down over 1 percent, after BHP followed its
larger rival in setting out higher production forecasts amid
risks of cooling demand from top customer China.
BHP said it expects to lift Australian iron ore output by 5
percent in the 2013 financial year.
The Asian tech sector also was under pressure after top
chipmaker Intel Corp reduced its growth forecast,
reinforcing fears that a wavering global economy and a lack of
consumer interest are dampening personal computer sales.
SK Hynix, the world's No.2 computer memory chip
maker, declined 4.5 percent.
In China markets, property stocks were clear laggards, with
top developers Vanke down 3.6 percent and Poly Real
Estate down 4.7 percent.
Home prices in China showed signs of stabilising in June,
which could help the cooling economy, but there were few
indications of Beijing easing its grip on the sector.
"The upcoming earnings for the sector will be bad, but
investors will probably gloss over that," said Lee Wee Liat,
head of property research at BNP Paribas.
"Policy will still be key, and they will be watching the
guidance the companies provide, especially on their margins
since there have been a lot of price cuts," said BNP's Lee.
(Additional reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG and Joonhee
Yu in Seoul; Editing by Kim Coghill)