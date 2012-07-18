* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.8 pct, Nikkei gives up gains
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 18 Asian shares were on the back
foot on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy, but hopes that the
central bank is moving closer to more stimulus measures limited
the day's losses.
European shares were set for a firmer start, with Euro STOXX
50 futures opening up 0.6 percent, while financial
spreadbetters predicted a rise of as much as 0.3 percent for
Britain's FTSE 100. U.S. stocks futures were down
0.3 percent.
Chinese shares underperformed the region, dragged down by
property plays after data showing another year-on-year dip in
home prices spurred profit-taking in one of this year's biggest
outperformers in Asia.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.8 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng
index was down 1.5 percent while property shares in
Shanghai shed more than 5 percent.
"With market confidence battered by one disappointing
economic data after another, investors want more than just vague
promises of action down the road," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst
at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
The move in Asia followed a choppy session overnight on Wall
Street, where the S&P 500 eked out a 0.7 percent gain,
partly driven by earnings from Goldman Sachs and
Coca-Cola that came in ahead of expectations.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.3 percent reversing
earlier mild gains as worries about earnings from Japanese
companies persisted.
In his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Bernanke
said the economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over
Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy, and he
expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market.
Analysts said the Bernanke's comments on the economy,
especially on the jobs market, suggested the central bank could
opt for further monetary stimulus.
Bernanke's mixed message provided some support to the euro
after a seesaw session overnight and the single currency was
trading flat versus the dollar after pushing higher earlier in
the day.
It was last at $1.2277, below Tuesday's one-week high
of $1.2317 but well off a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.
Bernanke will complete his semiannual Congressional
testimony by addressing the House Financial Services Committee
later on Wednesday.
GROWTH SLOWING
Brent crude fell 0.7 percent to below $104 a barrel,
snapping five days of gains.
Top mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
were down 3.3 percent and 2 percent respectively after
BHP followed its larger rival in setting out higher production
forecasts amid risks of cooling demand from top customer China.
BHP said it expects to lift Australian iron ore output by 5
percent in the 2013 financial year.
The Asian tech sector also was under pressure after top
chipmaker Intel Corp reduced its growth forecast,
reinforcing fears that a wavering global economy and a lack of
consumer interest are dampening personal computer sales.
SK Hynix, the world's No.2 computer memory chip
maker, declined 4.9 percent.
In China markets, property stocks were clear laggards, with
top developers Vanke down 5 percent and Poly Real
Estate down 6.5 percent.
Home prices in China showed signs of stabilising in June,
which could help the cooling economy, but there were few
indications of Beijing easing its grip on the sector.
"The upcoming earnings for the sector will be bad, but
investors will probably gloss over that," said Lee Wee Liat,
head of property research at BNP Paribas.
"Policy will still be key, and they will be watching the
guidance the companies provide, especially on their margins
since there have been a lot of price cuts," said BNP's Lee.
(Additional reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG and Joonhee
Yu in Seoul; Editing by Alex Richardson)