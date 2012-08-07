* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.3 pct, Nikkei rises 0.7 pct
* Euro off highs but resilient
* RBA keeps rates steady, lifts Aussie to 4-1/2 month highs
* European shares seen narrowly mixed
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 7 Asian shares gained on Tuesday as
investors maintained the hope that Europe will take further
action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China
will adopt stimulus measures to support recovery.
European stocks were likely to open mixed after closing at
their highest level in more than four months on Monday while
U.S. stock futures signalled a solid Wall Street start
after hitting a three-month high on Monday.
Financial spreadbetters called the main indexes in London
, Paris and Frankfurt to open between a
0.1 percent drop and a 0.1 percent rise.
"Europe's turmoil is starting to subside somewhat and that
is helping," said Lonsec senior client adviser Michael
Heffernan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.3 percent to a three-month high, led by
a 0.5 percent gain in Australian shares and the index's
materials sector. Japan's Nikkei stock average
rose 0.7 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady at
3.5 percent as expected after cutting rates in May and June,
helping to boost the Australian dollar to a 4-1/2 month
high of $1.0603. Aussie last traded at $1.0582.
"Overall they sound reasonably comfortable and easing in the
near term is probably off the agenda," said Michael Turner,
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
Sentiment improved as yields in Spain and Italy inched lower
on Monday on expectations the European Central Bank will follow
through with last week's statement which hinted at upcoming
policy steps to contain Madrid's borrowing costs.
"The bid to risk is likely to be sustained in coming weeks
on the back of attractive valuations and market anticipation of
policy action out of Europe, China and even the U.S.," Morgan
Stanley said in a research note.
Asian credit markets firmed, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index narrowing by 3
basis points.
The euro steadied at $1.2390, having hit a one-month
high of $1.2444 on Monday.
Oil eased, with Brent down 0.2 percent at $109.39 a
barrel and U.S. crude off 0.3 percent at $91.90. Gold
steadied at $1,611.46 an ounce.
CHINA
Investors will now be turning to data from China due on
Thursday, including industrial production, retail sales and
inflation, for signs of whether the world's second-largest
economy can pick up momentum in the second half of the year from
a lacklustre first half.
"I am not encouraging people to be in resources. It is nice
to see some gains but if you look at the medium-term outlook for
commodities, it is not all that flash," Heffernan said, citing a
slower growth profile for China, Australia's biggest market.
Others note that as risk appetite improves, currencies of
economies perceived to be performing relatively better could
come under pressure to strengthen which in turn could risk
stifle growth momentum.
"Australia is a typical example of this ... It means that
they will be more reluctant than they used to, to see their
currency shoot through the roof," said Sebastian Galy,
strategist at Societe General.
The RBA said in its statement on Tuesday that the Australian
dollar remains high despite a drop in the terms of trade.
"It is not a surprise but the fact they are raising it is
interesting," said Stephen Walters, Chief economist at JPMorgan.
Possibly reflecting a gradual increase in confidence for
Europe to deal with its debt crisis, Morgan Stanley's filing
showed on Monday its net exposure to five troubled euro zone
nations - Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain - spiked
73 percent in the second quarter.
Morgan Stanley reduced hedges against the risk that those
exposures might turn into losses. At the same time it
significantly cut its exposure to France, flipping to a net
short position against French sovereign bonds.
This comes after Europe agreed to a broad framework to shore
up the region's troubled banks in late June.
