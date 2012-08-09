* MSCI Asia ex-Japan jumps 0.9 pct to three-month high
* Nikkei hits 9,000 mark for first time since July 6
* China CPI slows on year, industrial output growth slows
* Australia employment improves
* European shares likely rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 9 Asian shares rose to a three-month
high on Thursday after softer Chinese inflation and industrial
output data left room for more policy easing to support growth.
The new data added to growing but still guarded investor
optimism that European policymakers will take decisive action to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis, helping Asian equities rally
for the fourth-straight day.
European stocks were likely to follow Asia higher, while a
0.2 percent gain in U.S. stock futures signalled a solid
Wall Street start. Financial spreadbetters called the main
indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt
to open up as much as 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.9 percent, led by a 1.7 percent advance
in Korean shares, while Australian shares erased
earlier gains made on data showing employment rose and the
jobless rate ticked down in July, to trade little changed.
"Investors are continuing to shed safe havens while adding
risk, with foreign investors unrelenting in their appetite for
local stocks," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities, speaking of Korean shares.
Japan's Nikkei stock average hit the psychologically
key 9,000 mark for the first time in five weeks before easing
slightly, but was still up 0.9 percent.
China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low of
1.8 percent in July while producer prices dropped 2.9 percent
year-on-year in July.
"This number gives more room for policy easing. It is now
pretty clear that CPI will likely be below the official 4
percent target for the year, so the policy focus for the
government can stay clearly on growth," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief
China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.
Annual growth in China's factory output slowed to 9.2
percent in July, the weakest in just over three years and below
market expectations, while a 13.1 percent year-on-year rise in
retail sales also undershot forecasts, reinforcing market
expectations that Beijing will further loosen monetary policy
before the end of September.
South Korea's central bank kept interest rates steady on
Thursday as widely expected to assess the impact of last month's
surprise cut, but investors continue to price in another
reduction soon to shore up Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The Bank of Japan also stood pat, as expected, ending its
two-day policy meeting with no announcement of new monetary
easing steps.
VAGUE HOPES
Markets have been supported by hopes that the European
Central Bank will start buying sovereign bonds to lower
borrowing costs for Spain, and that the Federal Reserve will
expand its monetary easing, despite a lack of comments or data
supporting such views, and suggestions from the authorities that
any steps were not likely to be taken before September.
The euro steadied at $1.2366, capped below a
one-month high of $1.2444 hit on Monday. The Australian dollar
hit a peak of $1.0615, its highest since March
20, helped by the solid jobs figures that fortified views the
central bank will stand pat for now.
"The euro, while there are risks, has been supported by the
notion that something will be done (about the debt crisis)
regardless of the time it may take," said Hiroshi Maeba, head
of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
As euro short-covering had been completed, the currency was
expected to stick to narrow ranges until fresh factors emerged,
Maeba said.
While he believes the Australian dollar may be approaching a
near-term top after rallying to its highest since March earlier
this week, it could continue to draw support from the country's
relatively high yields compared to countries where yields are
negative.
A firmer euro and the prospect for further China monetary
stimulus underpinned gold, which added 0.2 percent to
$1,614.91 an ounce.
Oil firmed, with Brent barely changed at $112.10 a
barrel and U.S. crude up 0.1 percent at $93.45 a barrel.
Asian credit markets were resilient, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
tightening by 1basis point and hovering near a four-month low.
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul; Editing by Eric
Meijer & Kim Coghill)