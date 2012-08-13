* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.1 pct, Nikkei barely changed
* Japan Q2 GDP undershoots forecast
* Platinum-gold spread at record
* European shares likely inch up
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 13 Asian shares edged lower on Monday
as investors saw further evidence of slowing global growth,
while the bleaker economic outlook kept hopes alive that
authorities around the world will embark on more stimulus
measures.
European stocks were likely to inch higher, while a 0.3
percent drop in U.S. stock futures signalled a weak Wall
Street start. Financial spreadbetters called the main indexes in
London, Paris and Frankfurt to open up
0.1 percent.
After dismal Chinese trade figures topped a deluge of weak
data from several countries last week, Japan on Monday said its
economy grew 0.3 percent in April-June from the first quarter,
half as much as expected, and slowing from 1.3 percent growth in
January-March as Europe's debt crisis weighed on export demand
and consumer spending began to lose momentum.
Investors will be watching July U.S. retail sales and
consumer prices, along with the euro zone's second quarter gross
domestic product reading on Tuesday, which is expected to
contract. Fears were growing that the three-year euro zone debt
crisis will push the German economy into recession in the second
half of 2012.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down 0.1 percent after snapping a four-day
rally on Friday. But its weekly gain of 2.5 percent was the
largest since January, due to hopes of more vigorous policy
action from the central banks of Europe and the United States.
Despite the weak GDP reading, Japan's Nikkei stock average
was flat as traders focused instead on company earnings
reports.
"People are taking some profits, cutting risk after the run
up last week," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales, with Hong Kong shares
down 0.2 percent.
Australian shares rose 0.5 percent, pulled higher by
a jump in its largest steelmaker Bluescope Steel's on
plans to sell a huge chunk of its assets to Nippon Steel.
Sentiment has been underpinned this month by expectations
the European Central Bank will start buying sovereign bonds to
lower borrowing costs for Spain, and the Federal Reserve will
expand its monetary easing. Authorities, however, have suggested
no such steps were likely before September.
"Data across a variety of indicators and regions support our
economists' call that the ECB has more easing to do and our call
that the euro should continue to weaken against the USD,"
Barclays Capital said in a research note.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2294 but capped
after failing to sustain its rally to a one-month high of
$1.2444 on Aug. 6.
Oil recovered after falling on Friday on concerns about
softening demand from China, with Brent rising 0.7
percent to $113.77 a barrel on renewed fears of supply
disruptions in the Middle East and U.S. crude up 0.5
percent to $93.36.
Corn eased from an all-time high of $8.49 per bushel
hit early on Friday to trade around $8.07, weighed by profit
taking and a U.S. government survey reducing the outlook for
both output and demand.
GOLD SHINES
Gold outperformed other metals, with spot gold
holding above its 100-day moving average which stood at
$1,608.50 an ounce.
"Compared to other metals, gold has been firm, grinding
higher, on mounting expectations for a further quantitative
easing (by the Fed)," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for
Standard Bank in Tokyo, noting that markets would be
scrutinising the annual meeting of economists and central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of the month.
The strength of gold relative to platinum pushed the unusual
spread between the much-scarcer platinum and gold to an all-time
high above $228 an ounce. Spot gold added 0.3 percent to
$1,623.45 an ounce. Copper was down 0.2 percent at
$7,471.75 a tonne.
Uncertainty over the extent and timing of action by
policymakers to address the euro zone debt crisis and
deteriorating global growth persisted. But without fresh
negative news, investors were likely to keep repositioning from
the sharp sell-offs seen before the shaky optimism that emerged
this month.
"There is a possibility that investors are adjusting
positions as both bonds and stocks have rallied since June.
There may be some money shifting from bonds to stocks, as
investors adjust from recent stock selling," said Masafumi
Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
A shift to stocks or the Australian dollar may have kept the
dollar/yen in tight ranges, he added. The dollar was steady
around 78.27 yen.
Still, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday that investors
pledged the most money to U.S. bond funds in nearly three months
in the latest week, suggesting wariness over tilting towards
riskier assets.
European bond markets remained jittery, with borrowing costs
in highly-indebted Spain pinned near critically high levels,
putting upward pressure on Italian yields.
Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said Italy's government
would overshoot its 2012 deficit goal because of
worse-than-expected growth but planned no extra budget cuts
because Italy was on target to meet its EU obligations, a
newspaper reported.
Asian credit markets weakened, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by 3
basis points.