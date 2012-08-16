* MSCI Asia ex-Japan inches up 0.1 pct, Nikkei surges 1.7
pct on weaker yen
* Dollar rises to one-month high vs yen
* JGB 10-year yields hit 2-month high as Treasury yields
rise
* European shares likely gain
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 16 Asian shares inched higher on
Thursday but gains were limited as investors waited for more
clues over the timing and extent of any further stimulus to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support global growth.
Strong U.S. industry output report on Wednesday, which
followed similarly solid retail sales and employment data for
July released earlier in the month, bolstered the dollar and
weighed on safe-haven government bonds.
"We are seeing increasing signs of stabilisation in the
U.S.," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"The U.S. improvement is in contrast to the persistent
weakness elsewhere. So that's dollar positive because (interest)
rate spreads move in favour of the dollar," he said, adding that
the dollar may rise towards 80 yen in the short term.
The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen around
79.35 yen and also firmed against the euro, which eased
0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.2278.
Brent crude held steady around $116.21 a barrel
while U.S. crude also was nearly flat at $94.34.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.1 percent, with Australian shares
leading the pack with a 0.8 percent gain, buoyed by good
earnings results. Japan's Nikkei stock average surged
1.7 percent as a weaker yen revivied exporters.
European stocks were likely to track Asian equities higher,
with a 0.1 percent rise in U.S. stock futures also
pointing to a firm Wall Street start. Financial spreadbetters
called the main indexes in London, Paris and
Frankfurt to open up as much as 0.5 percent.
"Although economic data remain mixed, signs of stabilization
continue to emerge," Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a note,
adding that recent U.S. data has scaled back expectations for
the Federal Reserve to embark on another round of bond buying at
its meeting in September.
"An undoing of market expectations on Fed easing has been
reflected in higher U.S. yields, but has yet to affect market
volatility, which remains at low levels ... The lack of news in
the euro area belies tensions there, as key European decisions
lie ahead," they said.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will next week hold his
first meetings with euro zone leaders since taking office,
aiming to assure them he will honour a pledge for more austerity
while seeking more time to pull it off.
BOND YIELDS JITTERY
Markets have been driven by expectations for policy
responses since the European Central Bank earlier this month
suggested it could start buying sovereign bonds to ease
borrowing costs for Spain, under certain conditions.
Sluggish U.S. growth in the second-quarter and global growth
significantly undermined by the euro zone crisis have also
raised hopes for the Fed to take further easing steps.
While generally tepid growth prospects would justify more
action, government bond markets have reacted negatively on
uncertainty over the prospect of any Fed easing, as recent U.S.
data has pointed to recovery in third-quarter.
Markets will be watching the Jackson Hole meeting of central
bankers and economists at the end of the month, U.S. jobs data
due early in September and the ECB's policy meeting early next
month for clues over policy actions, analysts said.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
rose to a two-month high of 0.850 percent, well above its
nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit in July. In Asia on Thursday,
10-year Treasury yields extended a two-week rising
trend to hit its highest in about three months of 1.85 percent.
That was also up sharply from a record low 1.38 percent touched
on July 25.
A slew of data is due later on Thursday, including U.S.
housing starts and building permits for July, weekly jobless
claims and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's August
business activity survey.
"From the point of their impact to long-term U.S. yields,
these data warrant attention," said Junya Tanase, chief currency
strategist at JPMorgan Chase. "If they are weak, it could refuel
expectations for the Fed's further quantitative easing and
potentially lead to yields falling back," he said.
Meantime, gold suffered from the lowed expectations
for easing, to hover near $1,600 an ounce.
Following a bunch of dismal data earlier this month, China
suggested it could also take more stimulus steps.
Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by state media as saying on
Wednesday that China's economy faces big headwinds though
cooling inflation is giving the government more leeway to
manoeuvre monetary policy.
Asian credit markets were subdued, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index barely
changed.