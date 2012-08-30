* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slides 1.1 pct to 4-week low, Nikkei
down 1 pct
* Aussie hits 1-month low vs USD, Australian shares plunge
on miners
* Euro holds in recent ranges
* European shares likely decline
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 30 Asian shares hit a one-month low
on growth concerns while major currencies trod water on Thursday
as investors waited to see whether U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke will give any hint about further U.S. stimulus in a
speech to fellow central bankers on Friday.
Markets sensitive to industrial demand, such as iron ore,
were pressured by the slowdown in the Chinese economy, while the
decline in dollar-based commodities and energy prices also
reflected investors toning down elevated expectations for
further U.S. monetary easing next month.
European equities were expected to drop, with financial
spreadbetters calling London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX to open down as much as 0.5
percent.
Relatively positive data released this month pointed to a
mild U.S. recovery, even if it lacked strength to entirely stamp
out further easing expectations, nailing the Standard & Poor's
500 Index near a four-year high and the dollar in
familiar levels against the yen around 78.61.
"Central banks' accommodative stance is the most significant
factor for markets, so investors will be increasingly reluctant
to take positions and be sensitive to swings in the dollar in
the run-up to Jackson Hole," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at
Tokyo-based research and consulting firm Market Risk Advisory.
Bernanke will speak at an annual gathering of central
bankers and economists from around the world hosted by the Fed
at Jackson Hole in the United States. The Fed chairman has used
the event in the previous two years to signal the central bank's
easy policy intentions.
"Receding expectations for an imminent Fed easing weighed on
dollar-based commodities while concerns about weak demand from
the world's largest consumer, China, hit commodities such as
iron ore, which are driven more by fundamentals than
speculators."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 1.1 percent to a four-week low, pulled
down by a 2.3 percent plunge in its materials sector
. Japan's Nikkei stock average slid 1.2
percent.
Australian shares plunged 1.2 percent to a two-week
low as miners slid as iron ore prices hit their lowest levels
since late 2009 . Rio Tinto fell below
A$50 a share for the first time in over three years. The ore is
Australia's single biggest export earner.
"Global uncertainties ... are driving our mining customers
to be more cautious with their capital," said Craig Kipp, chief
executive of drilling firm Boart Longyear Ltd.
Global demand for iron ore will not grow and could even drop
in the second half of 2012 compared with the first six months,
with supply also rising, Zhang Dianbo, head of purchasing at
Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd, China's biggest
listed steelmaker, told an industry conference on Thursday.
The Australian dollar fell to a one-month low around $1.0320
.
Hong Kong shares tumbled 1.3 percent, breaching a
long term chart support, dragged down by weakness in the
property sector and disappointing first half earnings from
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank). Shanghai shares
eased 0.4 percent, plumbing levels unseen since early
2009.
Despite sounding out primary dealers on potential demand for
28-day reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday, China's
central bank on Thursday opted against using the unconventional
money market tool, that is widely seen as a compromise between
short-term liquidity injections and a cut in bank reserve
requirement ratios.
EVENTS KEEP MARKETS RANGE-BOUND
Brent crude inched up 0.1 percent to $112.65 a
barrel, recovering from Wednesday's fall as oil facilities in
the Gulf of Mexico were largely spared storm damage, while U.S.
crude oil fell 0.5 percent to $95.02 a barrel.
The euro firmed 0.1 percent to $1.2544 and held
steady against the yen at 98.60.
Speculation rose that the European Central Bank was moving
ahead on a plan to buy bonds to lower peripheral euro zone
states' borrowing costs, after ECB chief Mario Draghi wrote in
an opinion piece in a German newspaper on Wednesday that the
bank needed to employ "exceptional measures."
Markets are expecting the ECB to provide details of the
bond-buying scheme at its policy-setting meeting on Sept. 6.
Markets might remain in ranges for weeks beyond the Jackson
Hole and ECB meetings, with key events lined up that could shed
more light on the timing of any further Fed easing, and the
roadmap for the euro zone's crisis-management.
A key U.S. jobs report is due on Sept. 7 ahead of the Fed's
Sept. 12-13 policy meeting and the German constitutional court
rules on the region's bailout funds on Sept. 12, before euro
zone finance ministers meet on Sept. 14-15.
A report on Greece by its international lenders is due by
early October to determine whether Athens will get a bailout.
The currency options market suggested players were not
expecting sharp price swings, with one-month euro/dollar
volatility still below 10 percent.
Later on Thursday, Italy will issue 6.5 billion euro
longer-dated bonds, after two successful auctions earlier this
week.
Asian credit markets weakened, pushing the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index wider
by 3 basis points.