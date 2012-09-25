* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.2 pct, Nikkei eases in choppy
trade
* Yen remains firm vs dollar
* Commodities, gold up after falling on profit taking
* European shares likely to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 25 Asian shares eased on Tuesday on
worries about slowing global growth after Germany's business
confidence fell in September for a fifth consecutive month and
Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest earth-moving equipment
maker, cut its earnings forecast.
Uncertainty about bailout prospects for Greece and Spain as
the euro zone's three-year-long debt crisis rumbles on also
weighed on investors' risk appetite.
But a 0.2 percent rise in U.S. stock futures hinted
at a firm Wall Street start, and financial spreadbetters
expected London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to open as much as 0.4 percent
higher.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was choppy, caught in a plus 0.1 and minus 0.2
percent range.
A weak outlook for industrial metals weighed on
resources-reliant Australian shares, which fell 0.3
percent. Growth concerns pushed Hong Kong shares down 0.1
percent in light trading while Shanghai shares fell 0.3
percent as a record injection of funds into the system by
China's central bank pushed back expectations for a cut in
banks' reserve requirements.
Oil, copper and gold rebounded from the previous day's
losses while the euro steadied. But the safe-haven yen firmed
against the dollar.
"It's incredibly difficult to ascertain what fair prices are
when central banks are completely distorting financial realities
by just throwing money at problems and trying to squeeze growth
out of awfully over-indebted private sectors and public
sectors," said David Baran, co-founder of Tokyo-based hedge fund
Symphony Financial Partners.
"That makes it very hard for investors to have confidence in
what they are doing, and clearly that's why you are seeing a
race to the safest perceived instruments," he said.
Tokyo's Nikkei average edged down 0.2 percent in
thin volume, after hitting a fresh one-week low earlier.
The German Ifo institute's monthly business sentiment index
fell to its lowest since early 2010, fuelling concerns the
damage from the debt crisis was spreading to Europe's core
economy.
"It is difficult to see what could encourage buyers to push
the market higher. Market participants currently seem satisfied
to take profits on recent gains," said Stan Shamu, a market
strategist at IG Markets.
Citing weakness in the world economy, Caterpillar
cut its 2015 earnings forecast, raising chances of weak guidance
from other firms in the run up to the U.S. earnings reporting
season.
WEAK FUNDAMENTALS
Markets had welcomed additional stimulus packages from the
U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, as well as the
European Central Bank's move aimed at easing the burden of
heavily indebted euro zone states seeking aid.
But investors soon shifted their focus back to the weak
economic fundamentals which drove central banks into action in
the first place.
Deputy finance ministers and central bankers of the
Group of 20 wealthy and leading emerging nations agreed that
central bank stimulus was not enough to fix the ailing global
economy.
The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said on Monday the IMF is set to cut its
forecast for global growth next month when it updates its
projections for the world economy. The IMF/World Bank meetings
will be held in Tokyo on Oct. 12-14.
The Bank of Japan's current account balance hit a record
high of 44.21 trillion yen on Monday, as the bank further eased
its already very loose policy last week.
But the accommodative stance has not weakened the yen, which
traded at a one-week high of 77.76 yen against the
dollar, while the dollar has felt the Fed's easing effect, with
U.S. Treasuries' yields inching lower.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.2912 as
investors waited for Spain to present its draft budget plan for
2013 and unveil new structural reforms, as well as the results
of stress tests on the country's banking sector.
Spain has come under renewed pressure from markets, and
risks a downgrade of its sovereign debt rating to junk status by
ratings agency Moody's, which is expected to announce its review
soon. Madrid also faces a 27.5 billion euro ($35.52
billion)refinancing at the end of October.
Madrid has not made clear whether or not it would seek an
external sovereign bailout, and EU officials said Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy was not expected to do so before a regional
election in his native Galicia on Oct. 21.
Another typical safe-haven asset, gold, steadied at
$1,763.66 per ounce, after falling on Monday as investors took
profits from the jump in prices to $1,787.20 per ounce on
Friday, their highest since Feb. 29.
U.S. crude rose 0.2 percent to $92.13 a barrel, while
Brent added 0.1 percent to $109.93.
London copper rose 0.4 percent to $8,215 a tonne.
Asian credit markets softened slightly, pushing the spread
on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
wider by 2 basis points.