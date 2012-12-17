* Japan LDP back in power after landslide election win
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan eases 0.5 pct, Nikkei gains 0.9 pct
* Yen slumps to 20-month low vs dollar, 7-mth low vs euro
* "Fiscal cliff" uncertainty hits sentiment, volume
* European shares likely to start higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Dec 17 The Liberal Democratic Party of
Japan's election triumph drove the yen to a 20-month low
against the dollar that propelled the Nikkei stock average
to a 8-1/2-month closing high on expectations Japanese
firms will have much better export earnings.
But regional bourses succumbed to profit-taking from last
week's rally as investors wound down positions ahead of the
holiday season amid worries that Washington won't avert the
"fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts that could hurt
the U.S. and global economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.5 percent, snapping an eight day
winning streak.
European shares were expected to start higher, with
financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX will open as
much as 0.4 percent up. A 0.3 percent gain in U.S. stock futures
hinted at a firm Wall Street open.
Shanghai shares rose 0.3 percent rise after the
official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday that China pledged to
maintain steady economic polices in 2013, leaving room for
manoeuvre in the face of global risks while deepening reforms to
support long-term growth.
On Friday, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 4 percent and
Hong Kong shares rose to a 16-month peak.
This year's resolution of a leadership contest in Beijing
"is positive for the Chinese market," said Martha Wang,
portfolio manager of Fidelity's China Focus Fund. "There are
many companies with strong fundamentals, which have been
indiscriminately punished by political uncertainty, trading at
attractive valuations."
Aiming to restore confidence in the mainland's stock markets
- which have markedly lagged Asian peers in recent rallies -
China's foreign exchange regulator has removed the $1 billion
limit for foreign sovereign wealth funds, central banks and
monetary authorities buying Chinese assets through the Qualified
Institutional Investor Programme.
Australian shares fell 0.2 percent in thin trade,
but the resource sector found support from firm iron ore prices,
which had helped the market reach a 17-month high last week.
"There is a bit of money coming out of the high-yielding
stocks like banks and coming into resources," Jamie Elgar,
dealer at Burrell & Co, said of Australian shares.
In the U.S., Republican House Speaker John Boehner edged
slightly closer to President Barack Obama's key demands on
Sunday but differences remained two weeks before the Dec. 31
deadline.
CHANGE OF GUARD IN JAPAN
The LDP surged back to power in a landslide election victory
on Sunday, giving Japan's next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a
chance to push his radical economic strategy calling for
"unlimited" monetary easing and huge public works spending to
bring the country out of decades-long deflation.
Abe, who plans to form his cabinet on Dec. 26, said on
Monday he wants the central bank to take into account the fact
that the public supported his views on monetary policy when it
hold a policy meeting on Dec. 19-20.
The Bank of Japan is widely expected to take further easing
steps, but hold off from drastic measures until after the new
cabinet is formed, analysts have said.
Analysts have predicted the yen will keep its weak trend
underpinning equities, while the rise in stocks was unlikely to
sharply raise the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond
yield.
The 20-year JGB yield rose to an eight-month
high of 1.710 percent after the election, but the 10-year yield
was flat at 0.73 percent.
The dollar rose as far as 84.48 yen in early Asia,
its loftiest since April 2011, before slipping back to 84, but
still above late New York levels on Friday. The euro jumped more
than 1 yen to well above 111 yen, a 7-1/2-month high,
early on Monday and last traded at 110.57 yen.
"I think that the policies that Abe plans to introduce will
only serve to weaken the yen even further. If there is an
unwinding opportunity, it will likely be short-lived, maybe
falling back to 82 or so on the USD/JPY," said Neal Gilbert,
market strategist at GFT Forex.
Gilbert said the yen weakness will continue because Abe is
likely to choose a BOJ governor who shares his policy ideas when
the term of Gov. Masaaki Shirakawa ends in April.
The yen will also stay pressured if the U.S. recovery nudges
Treasury yields higher to underpin the dollar.
The U.S. economy will stay on a moderate growth path next
year amid lackluster consumer spending and weak business
investment, according to a survey published on Monday by the
National Association for Business Economics.
With the change of guard in Japanese politics drawing so
much attention globally, some worry about the potential
implications for financial relations between Tokyo and its key
ally, the United States.
"What are the potential negative effects of decisive action
to weaken the yen? How this impacts Japan's relationship with
the U.S. directly, and China in a different complex way, will
have to be defined as it evolves," said Richard Hastings, macro
strategist at Global Hunter Securities.
U.S. crude was up 0.3 percent to $86.98 a barrel and
Brent inched up 0.1 percent to $108.27.