* MSCI Asia ex-Japan inches up, Nikkei recovers
* Dollar, euro steady vs yen after two-day selling
* Investors cautious before China data on Friday
* Australia employment falls, boosts odds for rate cut
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian shares eked out modest gains
Thursday, consolidating amid better-than-expected U.S. earnings
but demand was capped by caution ahead of Chinese data on
Friday.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan added 0.1 percent, after falling in the
past two sessions, pulled higher by a surge in Australian shares
, which rose 1 percent to a 20-month high.
Australian employment surprisingly contracted by 5,500 in
December, bolstering the odds for another interest rate cut. The
prospect of further policy easing boosted local shares but sent
the Australian dollar down to session lows of $1.0534
from $1.0560 before the data.
Analysts said the data came against a fairly positive global
backdrop.
"There's a growing sentiment among investors that
international risks have been significantly reduced,
particularly after the U.S. made a start on its fiscal
negotiations," said Ric Spooner, market strategist at CMC
Markets in Sydney.
World stock markets ended flat on Wednesday with the banking
sector rising as earnings from Goldman Sachs nearly
tripled and JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter net income
jumped 53 percent and earnings for 2012 set a record.
Investors will now turn to economic reports from China on
Friday, including fourth-quarter GDP, December industrial
output, retail sales and house price, which will offer clues on
the health of Asia's biggest economy.
Data showing demand for new cars in recession-bound Europe
fell to a 17-year low in 2012 reminded investors of the
challenges facing the global economy, after the World Bank
sharply cut its outlook for world growth this year to 2.4
percent from 3 percent, citing a slow recovery in developed
nations.
YEN RESUMES WEAKNESS
The dollar and the euro regained ground against the yen,
snapping two days of selling when investors took profits from
these currencies' sharp and rapid rises against the Japanese
currency since November.
Traders expect the yen to remain on a weakening trend amid
expectations for bolder monetary easing measures from the Bank
of Japan as part of the new government's push to drive Japan out
of years of deflation and economic slump.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average inched up 0.2
percent, after tumbling 2.6 percent for its largest daily
decline in eight months on Wednesday. The Nikkei hit a 32-month
high on Tuesday as the yen's slump to multi-year lows against
the dollar and the euro bolstered exporters on improving
earnings outlook.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent to 88.50 yen, off its
peak since June 2010 of 89.67 touched on Monday, while
the euro climbed 0.3 percent to 117.75 yen, after
surging to its highest since May 2011 of 120.13 yen on Monday.
Anxiety about a possible protracted fight in Washington over
raising the federal borrowing limit pushed the five-year cost to
insure against a U.S. default up to 44 basis points on
Wednesday, the highest since August 2011 during the first debt
ceiling battle between U.S. President Barack Obama and
Republican lawmakers.
The euro was up 0.1 percent to $1.3306 against the
dollar, after reaching an 11-month high of $1.3404 on Monday.
COMMODITIES SEEN RISING
Reduced concerns over the euro zone debt problems,
relatively more solid global economic fundamentals than last
year and China's moderate recovery suggest there are buying
opportunities for shares in cyclically dependant sectors and
economies including Japan, Philip Poole, Head of Strategy at
HSBC Global Asset Management, told a seminar in Tokyo this week.
"Recovery will feed through into 2013, but China won't go
back to pre-crisis (of 2008) levels of growth of 10 percent,"
Poole said, adding that growth was likely to be 7-8 percent in
2013, a level investors now need to get used to.
"Cyclically sensitive sectors look relatively cheap in
emerging countries and developed countries," while defensives
were less attractive given their relative outperformance in 2012
under the more stressed financial environment, Poole said.
Another sector likely seen getting a boost from the reduced
risk environment is commodities.
"Investment focus for 2013 is shifting to economically
sensitive areas as global recovery takes place, boosting
commodities prices," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at research
and consulting firm Market Risk Advisory.
The rally in platinum prices to 3-month highs this
week, regaining its premium over gold for the first time
since March 2012, is an indication of investors turning more
proactive about taking risks, he said.
U.S. crude was down 0.2 percent at $94.05 a barrel
while Brent was steady around $109.64.