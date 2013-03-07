* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.4 pct, Nikkei hits 4-1/2-year
high
* ECB and BOE meetings eyed for signs of future easing
* BOJ keeps policy on hold, market seeks action from new
leadership
* Dollar index hovers near highest since August
* European shares likely inch higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 7 Asian shares mostly fell after
two strong days of gains on Thursday, with investors focusing on
meetings of the central banks of Britain and the euro zone for
signs of more policy stimulus after the Bank of Japan kept
policy on hold.
Japan's Nikkei stock average was one major
exception, soaring to its highest since late September 2008,
cheered by another all-time high close for the blue-chip Dow
Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday.
As market players focused on the strength of the U.S.
economy, the dollar was seen drawing further support after the
U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure to fund
government programmes until the end of the fiscal year on Sept.
30. The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to pass a
similar bill next week. Without such legislation federal
agencies would run out of money on March 27.
"The dollar is taking centre stage and likely to become the
sole winner because growth is solid while monetary conditions
are lax, and stocks are renewing record highs," said Yuji Saito,
director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole in Tokyo.
The dollar hovered near its highest since Aug. 20 of
82.604 against a basket of key currencies hit on Wednesday,
after February's better-than-expected private jobs data raised
some hopes the official non-farm payrolls report due on Friday
could be relatively solid.
Data showing the underlying strength in U.S. manufacturing
remained intact even when new orders for factory goods fell in
January on weak demand for transportation equipment supported
views of a steady recovery in the world's largest economy.
"What is of interest of late is how the USD is trading as an
investment currency, with good U.S. data transcending into USD
strength," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets,
noting that it was often the case that rising U.S. equities
would weigh on the dollar.
"The S&P is moving up in conjunction with the DXY, which is
extremely interesting and if this persists we could see more and
more traders buying USDs as an investment destination," he said.
European markets are seen edging higher, with financial
spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's
CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX would open up about
0.1 percent. A 0.1 percent rise in U.S. stock futures
pointed to a cautious Wall Street start after the previous day's
rally.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.4 percent, having recouped much of
its losses incurred on Monday when it tumbled to a nine-week
low. The technology sector of the pan-Asian
index by far was the worst performer with a 1.1 percent tumble.
South Korean stocks led their Asian peers lower with
a 0.8 percent slide, stung by a 2.6 percent plunge in market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics. Traders also said
the weak yen, signs of escalating North Korea risk and
profit-taking after recent share gains weighed on Korean shares.
Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent after figures
showed the country's trade deficit widened by more than expected
and investors awaited China's trade balance due on Friday. The
shares earlier touched a fresh 4-1/2-year peak.
COMMITMENT TO EASY POLICY
The Bank of Japan took no fresh steps as widely expected on
Thursday, the last meeting under the current order, with
investors solely focused on whether the central bank will
immediately launch extra reflationary steps when the new
leadership takes over next month.
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank will all
announce their policy decisions later in the session, with
investors expecting them to maintain or extend soft policy to
support fragile economies.
Speculation that the ECB would signal future interest-rate
cuts and downgrade its economic assessment of the euro zone
pressured the euro, which stood at $1.2991, after
touching a three-month low of $1.29655 on Wednesday. The pound
was down 0.1 percent at $1.5003, after falling to a
2-1/2-year trough of $1.4965 on Wednesday as markets
positioned for more stimulus from the BOE.
"The BoE's decision on QE (quantitative easing) is likely to
be finely balanced; however, the event carries downside risks
for the GBP. While our base case remains for ECB policy to be
unchanged and little news from the press conference, the risks
are skewed to the downside for the EUR," Barclays Capital said
in a note.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent against the yen to 93.93
. It touched a one-week high above 94 yen on Wednesday,
taking it closer to a 33-month peak of 94.77 hit last week.
Japanese shares finally caught up with other major global
stock indexes. By the end of 2009, both the benchmark U.S.
Standards & Poor's index and Frankfurt's DAX had
topped the levels of late-September 2008. The Nikkei's lagged
performance underscored the depth of damage to the Japanese
economy from the yen's consistent rise between 2009 and 2011.
U.S. crude eased 0.2 percent to $90.28 a barrel and
Brent fell 0.3 percent to $110.75.
Spot gold was capped at $1,582.76 an ounce as signs
of improvement in the U.S. jobs markets weighed on safe-haven
demand.