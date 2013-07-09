* Asian shares track gains in Wall Street
* Concerns about Beijing's tough stance on credit undermines
risk appetite
* Dollar off 3-year high on profit-taking, uptrend seen
intact
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 9 Asian shares posted gains on
Tuesday, tracking a rally in Wall Street shares spurred by
strong U.S. job data last week, but investors were nervous over
Beijing's new drive to reform credit to restructure the economy.
The dollar stepped back from three-year high against a
basket of currencies as its strong rally sparked by strong U.S.
employment data last Friday ran into profit taking, though
analysts think its uptrend is intact.
Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent in
early trade, edging close to the six-week high hit on Monday,
while South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.6 percent.
"The market remains sensitive to Chinese shares. The
Nikkei's performance will depend on how the Shanghai market
moves," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Asian shares have been hit by a double whammy of worries
over slowdown in China and tighter U.S. monetary policy.
China shares had their worst day in two weeks on Monday,
after China's leadership laid out plans to ensure banks would
support an economic rebalancing to efficient high-end
manufacturing from industrial overcapacity and extravagant
investment funded by cheap debt.
"It is emerging market shares, rather than U.S. shares,
that have taken the brunt of a likely reduction in the Fed's
asset purchase. If U.S. bond yields are higher, investors do not
need to go to emerging market for yields," said Ayako Sera,
senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
"We are going to see a tug of war between strong U.S. shares
and softer emerging economy shares. The ultimate question is
whether tighter U.S. policy will damage emerging economies to
the extent that it will hurt global growth," she added.
An immediate focus for Asian traders is China's consumer and
producer prices data for June is due at 0130 GMT.
Wall Street shares extended their bull run on Monday, with
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gaining 0.53 percent to
1,640.46, supported by the brightening economic outlook after a
solid payroll report on Friday.
After the market's close, Dow component Alcoa Inc,
the largest U.S. aluminium producer, reported a
larger-than-expected quarterly profit, excluding one-time items
such as restructuring costs and legal expenses, kicking off the
earning season.
Its stock slipped 0.1 percent after hours, after having
risen 1.4 percent in the regular session.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the
greenback versus a basket of six major currencies, stood at
84.294, off Monday's high of 84.588, its strongest since July
2010.
"On the whole, the dollar is likely to gain further and U.S.
yields are likely to rise given the Fed's policy outlook," said
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust's Sera.
Expectations the U.S. economy is outperforming the rest
of the world and that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying have
sparked a nearly 5 percent rally in the dollar since mid-June,
prompting some traders to say the move had been too fast.
U.S. Treasuries prices likewise climbed on buying by
bargain-minded investors, helping to bring benchmark yields down
from near two-year highs.
The yield of 10-year notes stood at 2.647 percent
, off Monday's high of 2.755 percent.