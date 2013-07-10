* Bernanke says highly accommodative policy is needed for
foreseeable future
* Euro, yen and Australian dollar gain against the greenback
* U.S. Treasuries futures jump
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 11 The dollar extended falls on
Thursday, rapidly retreating from a three-year peak, after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative
monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future.
Financial markets have recently sold off on concerns that
the Fed may begin to scale back its $85 billion a month
bond-buying programme as soon as September.
But Bernanke's comments, which played down the strength of
last week's June payrolls report, prompted investors to reassess
the risk of an early end to the Fed's programme. They cut long
dollar positions and sent U.S. Treasuries futures surging.
"I was pretty shocked with this selloff this morning.
Obviously, Bernanke kicked it all off, but it was a bit delayed
reaction," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street
Global Markets in Tokyo.
"I'm hearing there were some margin calls, stop losses
triggered there, and it moved down, so it seems like it's pretty
thin and maybe some Asian players were trying to unwind their
dollar longs.
"But it does seem like a bit of an overreaction. Having said
that, it's a bit surprising, all of a sudden, the change in the
tone of Bernanke, so it's a whole new world all of a sudden."
The dollar index swiftly retreated from a three-year
peak, dropping 2.7 percent -- a magnitude not seen since
2008-2009 at the height of the global financial crisis.
The euro surged 1.2 percent to a three-week high of
$1.3139. Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.8 percent to a
two-week low of 98.825 yen.
As the yen strengthened, Tokyo's Nikkei share average
was set to open lower, ahead of the outcome of a Bank of
Japan's policy meeting later on Thursday.
U.S. crude oil prices added 0.2 percent after trading
as high as $106.95 a barrel, their highest level since March
2012, and extending Wednesday's 2.9 percent jump, their biggest
one-day rise in more than two months, as U.S. data showed the
biggest two-week decline on record in oil stockpiles.