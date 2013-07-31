SYDNEY Aug 1 Asian markets got off to an
indecisive start on Thursday after the Federal Reserve provided
little clarity on the outlook for U.S. stimulus, leaving
investors hostage to Chinese data later in the session.
The official measure of Chinese manufacturing activity, due
at 0100 GMT, is forecast to dip to 49.9 in July from 50.1 in
June. Markets, however, fear risks are to the downside given the
run of disappointing data recently.
Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Bank look for a fall
to 49.7. "Manufacturers' order books are still quite thin," they
wrote in a note. "In addition, liquidity conditions turned tight
again towards the end of July, which may constrain commercial
banks' capacities to extend credit to the economy."
A downside surprise would pressure stocks and currencies
across the region while also unsettling commodity prices.
Especially vulnerable is the Australian dollar, as China is
the country's single biggest export market. The currency was
already under heavy fire having skidded to a three-year trough
at $0.8910 early Thursday.
Dealers reported particularly heavy stop-loss selling
against the yen which saw the Aussie at its lowest for the year
so far around 87.40 yen.
The currency has been undermined by widespread expectations
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates to a
record low of 2.5 percent next week.
Other major currencies were mostly steady, with the dollar
pinned at 97.83 yen, and the euro holding at $1.3294
after fading from a $1.3344 high overnight.
Policy meetings at the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England could see both reaffirm their forward guidance that
rates will stay low for an extended period, perhaps to the
benefit of the U.S. dollar.
Wall Street stocks had ended Wednesday near flat after the
Fed said it will continue to buy $85 billion in assets per month
and made no mention of when it might start to taper its
purchases.
Investors took the Fed's statement as slightly dovish, which
helped most commodities make small gains while Treasury yields
reversed an early rise.
Gold steadied at $1,325 an ounce after a whippy
session on Wednesday saw it fall as low as $1,305.30 at one
point. Oil markets put in another firm performance with U.S.
crude at $105.14 a barrel, after rising around 2 percent
on Wednesday.
MARGINALLY DOVISH
Stocks and commodities had been supported by data that
showed the U.S. economy grew an annualised 1.7 percent in the
second quarter, beating forecasts of a 1.0 percent rise.
However, growth in the previous four quarters was revised
down and the overall impression was of a sub-par performance.
That point was acknowledged by the Fed in the handful of
changes made to its policy statement. It characterised growth as
"modest" rather than moderate and recognised the risk that
inflation could go too low.
"As a new addition to the statement, it does count as a very
minor, marginally dovish change to the official line," said
Martin McMahon, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Yet while Treasury yields dipped slightly on the statement,
the market still suspects the Fed to will start slowing the pace
of stimulus sooner rather than later.
"We continue to expect tapering of the open-ended asset
purchases to commence in the autumn, probably already following
the September 18th FOMC meeting. If not, then certainly before
year-end," added McMahon.
Much might depend on what the U.S. payrolls report shows on
Friday. Forecasts favour a solid increase of 184,000 with
perhaps a chance of an upside surprise after the ADP survey
showed private jobs rose 200,000 in July.