* Asian stocks ex-Japan up, cheered by upbeat China trade
data
* Nikkei plumbs six-week closing low, volatile in thin trade
* BOJ, as expected, maintains massive stimulus
* Australian dollar, copper hit session highs
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 8 Asian stocks rebounded and
investors snapped up the Australian dollar after trade data out
of China far exceeded expectations on Thursday, but Japanese
shares suffered yet another nasty reversal in thin trade to end
at a six-week closing low.
Copper scaled a seven-week peak after exports from
China, a top metals consumer, rose 5.1 percent in July from a
year ago and imports jumped 10.9 percent, a solid turnaround
from unexpected falls in June.
The surprise trade bounce offered hopes the world's second
biggest economy may be stabilising after a slowdown that has
prompted the government to shore up activity.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.8 percent, recovering more than half of
Wednesday's losses. Stock markets from Australia to Hong
Kong were up between 0.4 percent to 0.9 percent.
"Both the export and import figures surprised the market on
the upside, thanks to an improving external environment as well
as Beijing's targeted measures to shore up the economy," said
Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
"The recovery in the world economy, especially the
encouraging signs from the U.S. economy, may continue to
underpin trade growth in the second half and we expect China is
able to achieve its 8 percent annual target for trade."
NIKKEI VOLATILE
In contrast, Tokyo's Nikkei shed 1.6 percent,
extending Wednesday's 4.0 percent drop. Earlier, the index had
climbed as much as 1.4 percent.
The fall came even after the Bank of Japan maintained its
massive monetary stimulus in a widely expected decision
following a policy review.
Volatility has increased sharply for the Japanese market
since May 23, when the Nikkei plunged 7.3 percent after hitting
a 5-1/2 year high during the day.
There have now been 46 sessions this year where intraday
swings exceeded 2.5 percent, most of them occurring after May
23, compared with a mere four in 2012. The S&P 500 only
has had 2 such trading days this year, while the Euro STOXX 50
has had 15.
Some traders pointed to the settlement of Nikkei options
contracts on Friday as a source of recent volatility, while
others said there was growing unease that the Japanese
government may backtrack on painful economic reforms needed to
bring its debt burden under control.
Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday the
government will make a decision from late September to early
October on whether to raise the sales tax as planned.
Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that
raising the sales tax next year may not be the best option if
the economy loses momentum.
YEN ALSO JUMPY
The sudden downswing in the Nikkei saw the yen recover
earlier losses, leaving the dollar at 96.36 yen, well off
a session high around 96.95. The euro retreated to 128.52 yen
, from 129.23.
Both currencies were firmly on track to post losses against
the yen this week. The Nikkei is down 5.9 percent so far this
week.
Against the dollar, the euro was steady at $1.3338
not far from a seven-week high of $1.3347 scaled overnight.
Investors bought the Australian dollar after the Chinese
trade data, pushing it up 0.9 percent to $0.9074. China
is Australia's single biggest export market and the Aussie is
often used as a liquid proxy for China plays.
Also inspired by the Chinese trade numbers, copper jumped 2
percent to as far as $7,154 a tonne, reaching highs
unseen since mid-June.
Gold was a touch firmer at $1,291 an ounce, having
plumbed a three-week trough of $1.272.64 on Wednesday, while
U.S. crude was flat at $104.40 a barrel, holding off a
one-week low of $104.10.
Also as expected, South Korea's central bank held interest
rates steady at 2.50 percent for a third straight month.
Several financial markets in South East Asia including
Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are closed for a holiday
marking the end of the Ramadan fasting month. India and the
Philippines will shut on Friday for the Muslim holiday.