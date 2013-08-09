* Dollar steady vs basket of currencies after 5 days of
losses
* Nikkei marks biggest weekly loss in two months
* China industrial output rises in July, inflation steady
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 9 Chinese shares turned higher on
Friday while gold prices fell after China's better-than-expected
industrial production data added to optimism the economy may be
stabilising after more than two years of slowing growth.
The Australian dollar extended gains after the robust
Chinese data, which came a day after a surprisingly firm rebound
in China's July exports and imports.
The dollar steadied above seven-week lows against a
basket of major currencies, having fallen for five days in a row
-- its longest such streak since mid-June -- on uncertainty
about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start winding back its
stimulus.
European stock index futures were up 0.4 percent,
indicating a firmer open, while Japanese shares logged their
biggest weekly drop in two months.
China's CSI300 index reversed early losses to
trade up 0.4 percent after China's industrial output rose 9.7
percent last month, above expectations.
"The biggest surprise is obviously industrial production,
which seems to be consistent with the import surprise yesterday.
This is another sign that growth may be stablising in China,
really," said Wei Yao, China economist at Societe Generale in
Hong Kong.
Data showed China's annual consumer prices rose 2.7 percent
in July, unchanged from the previous month and broadly in line
with market expectations.
The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for
China because of their extensive trade, was up 0.4 percent at
$0.9145 on the day. It pulled further away from a three-year
trough touched earlier this week just before the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate to a record low 2.5 percent.
The RBA on Friday trimmed its near-term economic outlook,
projecting sub-par economic growth out to the middle of next
year as a long boom in mining investment cools.
NIKKEI'S WEEKLY LOSS
Tokyo's Nikkei share average added 0.1 percent in a
volatile session but was down 5.9 percent this week as the yen
strengthened.
The Japanese currency was steady at 96.670 yen to the
dollar but is up 2.3 percent so far this week.
"Essentially, the dollar has been falling after the payrolls
numbers were weaker than expected," said Minori Uchida, chief FX
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"But I think the dollar is just testing the lower end of its
range rather than entering a fresh downtrend. Sentiment may
change if upcoming U.S. data, such as retail sales, shows
strength."
The euro hovered near a seven-week high versus the
dollar at $1.33850.
Shares in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index
were up 0.1 percent after gaining nearly 1
percent on Thursday.
Japanese shares' 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
has fallen to 13.8 from a two-month high of 14.8 hit last week,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Multiples for shares in the MSCI Asian price gauge eased to
11.4 from a two-month high of 11.5 reached last week.
In commodities, copper prices fell 0.6 percent to
around $7,140 a tonne, giving up some of the previous session's
2.6 percent rise to a near two-month high after unexpected
strength in trade data from top buyer China raised hopes of a
pick-up in demand.
Gold reversed early gains to trade down 0.3 percent
after rising 1.9 percent on Thursday. Brent crude prices
advanced 0.2 percent to below $107 a barrel and were on track to
end a five-day run of losses -- the longest such streak since
mid-April.