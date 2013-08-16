* Asian shares seen under pressure
* U.S. jobs, inflation fuel expectation of Fed tapering in
Sept
* Bonds under pressure globally also on signs of improvement
in Europe
* Euro near recent double tops
* Oil prices near 4-month peak on worries over unrest in
Egypt
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 16 - Asian stocks were weaker, gold was at
two-month highs, the dollar was nursing losses and Treasury
yields were at two-year highs as traders debated what differing
signals meant for the timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus.
Upbeat U.S. jobs claims data and rising consumer prices
suggesting a winding back of the Fed's $85 billion a month bond
buying could start as soon as next month were countered by weak
results and outlooks from Wal-Mart, the world's largest
retailer, and Cisco.
Adding to the uncertainty in markets were figures showing
massive sales of U.S. Treasuries by Asian investors in June.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average was down 1 percent in
early deals on Friday, as U.S. stock futures traded near
five-week low after Wall Street shares had their biggest one-day
drop since late June
"It's difficult to be an exception and gain when global
markets are sluggish," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
Benchmark U.S. 10 year yields hit two-year high of 2.823
percent on Thursday, raising fear higher bond yields
could hurt a recovery in the U.S. housing markets and the
economy.
And data showed foreign investors sold long-term U.S.
securities for a fifth straight month in June, with China and
Japan -- the two largest foreign holders of U.S. debt -- selling
a combined net $40 billion.
Analysts said global bond yields were also lifted by signs
of improvement in Europe. Data showed on Wednesday the euro
zone's two largest economies, German and France, grew faster
than expected in April-June, which helped to pull the entire
euro zone out of recession.
German bund yields rose to the highest level since March
2012 while Italian bonds' yield spread over bunds fell to
two-year lows in a sign the euro zone is slowly healing from the
debt crisis..
That also helped to lift the euro 0.7 percent on Thursday to
$1.3350, near double top around $1.34 hit in June and
August, pushing the dollar index down near a seven-week
low hit last week.
As the dollar eased, gold prices hit two-month high
of $1,369.40 overnight and last stood at $1,363 while silver
surged more than 5 percent to three month high of $23.15.
Brent oil prices held near four-month peaks on fears
that escalating violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal or
spread in the Middle East, where some supplies are already
disrupted.