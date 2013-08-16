* Asian share down, but less than Wall St peers
* U.S. jobs, inflation fuel expectation of Fed tapering in
Sept
* Other U.S. data mixed, spurring unwinding in USD long
positions
* Bonds under pressure globally also on signs of improvement
in Europe
* Oil prices near 4-month peak on worries over unrest in
Egypt
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 16 Asian stocks were weaker, while
U.S. Treasury yields held near two-year highs as signs of
improvement in the U.S. job market and rising consumer prices
cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will start
reducing its stimulus next month.
The dollar wallowed near seven-week low, however, as signs
of improvement in Europe and elsewhere undercut the perceived
relative strength of the U.S. economy, especially in light of
some weak U.S. earning results, as well as disappointing factory
data.
Other U.S. data released overnight showed China and Japan --
the two largest foreign holders of U.S. debt -- were at the
forefront of a $66 billion exodus from long-term US Treasuries
in June, dumping a net $40 billion as they braced for an
eventual end in the Fed's bond buying.
"I'd say the markets are pricing in an 80 to 90 percent
chance that the Fed will announce tapering in September,
although I suspect the Fed will try to send a message to curb
the rise in bond yields," said Arihiro Nagata head of foreign
bond trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 0.8 percent while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2 percent.
"It's difficult to be an exception and gain when global
markets are sluggish," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
The falls were moderate compared to Wall Street, where
Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.4 percent, its biggest
fall since mid-June to five-week lows.
U.S. shares were pummelled by weak earnings and outlook from
Walmart and Cisco, with disappointing sales at
the world's largest retailer stoking worries about the strength
of U.S. consumers, particularly low-income households that do
not benefit from asset price gains.
U.S. industrial output also fell short of expectations,
though that did not hinder rising expectations of tapering of
the Fed's stimulus as the central bank has said it will focus on
improvement in jobs to decide on its policy.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to an almost six-year low last week, while rising
consumer prices indicated reduced risk of too low inflation.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields hit two-year high of 2.823
percent on Thursday and last stood at 2.775 percent,
with investors expecting it to head for the three percent mark.
Foreign investors sold long-term U.S. securities for a fifth
straight month in June, and the $66 billion sell-off was the
biggest on record, surpassing the $59bn of outflows in November
2008 when the U.S. Investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed,
U.S. Treasury department data showed on Thursday.
While the June data could fan fears of more foreign selling,
analysts noted higher yields tend to attract funds and that in
recent weeks Japanese investors have been buying foreign debt,
most of which was likely to have been Treasuries.
Analysts said global bond yields were also lifted by signs
of improvement in Europe. Data showed on Wednesday the euro
zone's two largest economies, German and France, grew faster
than expected in April-June, which helped to pull the entire
euro zone out of recession.
German bund yields rose to the highest level since March
2012 while Italian bonds' yield spread over bunds fell to
two-year lows in a sign that the euro zone is slowly healing
from the debt crisis..
That also helped to lift the euro 0.7 percent on Thursday to
$1.3350, near double top around $1.34 hit in June and
August, pushing the dollar index down near a seven-week
low hit last week.
The dollar also lost momentum against the yen, trading at
97.38 yen, off Thursday's high of 98.66 yen.
Earlier this year, investors had piled up dollar long
positions on the view that the Fed will be way ahead in
tightening its policy among other major central banks.
As the dollar eased, gold prices hit a two-month high
of $1,369.40 overnight and last stood at $1,363 while silver
surged more than 5 percent to three month high of $23.15.
Brent oil prices held near four-month peaks on fears
that escalating violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal or
spread in the Middle East, where some supplies are already
disrupted.
Some market players also voices concern that further
escalation in Egypt's turmoil could lead to a broad selling in
risk assets.