* European shares lifted by upbeat factory data
* Yen eases as safe-haven bid wanes, dollar hits 1-month
high
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Asian markets look set for a
second day of gains on Tuesday after a string of upbeat factory
data around the globe boosted shares and most commodities, while
a delay in a potential U.S. strike on Syria weighed on
safe-havens such as gold and the yen.
While Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday, U.S.
stock futures posted solid gains with the S&P 500 contract
up 0.9 percent. Broad gains across European bourses
lifted MSCI's world equity index 0.6 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.2 percent on Monday, and looked likely to
notch up a fourth day of gains on Tuesday.
The dollar climbed to a one-month peak against the yen at
99.43, while gold eased to $1,391 an ounce as
investors rediscovered an appetite for risk.
Prospects for the global economy brightened considerably
according to a fresh round of purchasing managers' surveys for
August.
Factory activity in the euro zone rose at its fastest pace
in more than two years, and even manufacturing in struggling
Spain grew for the first time since April 2011.
The UK's version of the survey far outstripped expectations
and sent sterling up to $1.5541 as the market brought
forward the likely timing of the first rate hike there.
The euro climbed around 1 percent against the yen to reach
131.21 yen, well away from last week's trough of
129.31. But it lost ground to the dollar at $1.3195.
All of which reinforced the impact of China's PMI which has
showed activity in the country's vast manufacturing sector was
at its highest in more than a year.
That buoyed industrial commodities with copper prices
rebounding 1.9 percent to $7,238 a tonne and ending a
four-day losing streak.
Markets were also unwinding much of last week's safe-haven
trades as worries about an imminent military strike against
Syria eased after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek
congressional approval.
U.S. crude oil prices slipped 83 cents to $106.84 a
barrel, though Brent fared better.