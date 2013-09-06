* Euro struggles at seven-week lows vs USD
By Ian Chua and Dominic Lau
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Sept 6 Asian stocks were tentative
and the dollar was in the driving seat on Friday, as investors
waited with bated breath for a crucial U.S. jobs report that
could cement the case for the Federal Reserve to begin scaling
back its stimulus later this month.
Underlining expectations for an imminent turn in Fed policy,
the euro held near a seven-week low on the back of dovish
comments from the European Central Bank.
European shares were expected to open modestly lower, with
Britain's FTSE 100 seen down as much as 0.2 percent and
Germany's DAX down 0.1 percent, according to financial
bookmakers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was steady after six days of gains - its longest
winning streak since December. It was on track to end the week
up more than 2 percent.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei shed 1.4 percent as
investors locked in profit after a sharp rally in real estate
and construction firms on hopes the city will win its 2020
Olympic Games bid this weekend. The index was still up 3.5
percent this week, however.
The euro wallowed at $1.3131, having slid one U.S.
cent to be 0.7 percent lower on the week.
Investors sold the common currency after the ECB said it
stood ready to act if needed to bring money market rates down
and help nurture a "very, very green" recovery.
ECB President Mario Draghi made those comments as global
government bond yields have risen sharply, tracking U.S.
Treasuries in expectations for the Fed to start withdrawing
support.
Indeed, U.S. 10-year note yields hit 3 percent
on Thursday for the first time since July 2011, having jumped
from near 1.6 percent in four short months and providing a major
support for the dollar in the process.
The dollar index, measured against a basket of major
currencies, steadied near a seven-week peak but the greenback
dipped 0.3 percent to 99.77 yen after it popped above 100
yen overnight to levels not seen since late July.
Latest U.S. data showed a solid expansion in the services
sector, while private employers added 176,000 jobs in August,
suggesting that non-farm payrolls could be surprisingly strong.
"The combination of a strong non-farm payrolls with this
week's stunning U.S. ISMs ahead of the first Fed taper could
send the dollar index towards 85," Societe Generale wrote in a
note.
Some analysts said payrolls in line with expectations of
180,000 new jobs would likely be enough for the Fed to start
tapering its $85 billion-a-month stimulus at the Sept 17-18
meeting. The data is due at 1230 GMT.
TURKEY VS INDIA
Worries about reduced central bank support have weighed on
demand for gold, hovering near a two-week low, and
riskier assets, with emerging markets in the firing line.
Indonesia has had to raise interest rates to support the
collapsing rupiah currency, while India's new central
bank boss this week impressed some with an unexpectedly detailed
and wide-ranging plan that saw the rupee and stocks rally on
Thursday.
"The Indian rupee can continue to stabilise following recent
measures aimed at encouraging U.S. dollar inflows," Morgan
Stanley wrote in a note.
"While both the Indian rupee and Turkish lira are vulnerable
to possible oil price spikes related to Syria intervention
risks, Turkey is likely to command more of a risk premium due to
its proximity and potential involvement."
The Indian rupee slipped 0.1 percent to 66.06 per dollar. It
hit a record low of 68.80 last week
Morgan Stanley recommended investors to short the Turkish
lira versus the Indian rupee.
The top five emerging market powers: Brazil, Russia, India,
China and South Africa (BRICS) have also pledged to set up a
$100 billion fund to stabilise currency markets.
But it looked unlikely to be in place soon enough to temper
the effects of an expected pullback of Fed
stimulus.
The Group of 20 emerging and developed powers gathered in
St. Petersburg for a summit struggled to find common ground over
the turmoil faced by emerging markets.
Leaders at the summit also had to contend with the tough
question of whether to support U.S. military strikes in Syria.