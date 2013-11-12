* China to unveil 10-year reform plan after 4-day meeting on
Tues
* Indonesian central bank seen holding rate unchanged
* Dollar rallies against yen for 3rd day, also firms vs Euro
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Nov 12 Asian shares inched higher on
Tuesday after a three-day run of losses, with investors turning
their attention to the Chinese Communist Party policy meeting
for clues to its economic agenda for the next decade.
The dollar rallied to a seven-week high against the yen,
extending gains after a surprise rise in U.S. October jobs
growth on Friday, which has raised the prospect of the Federal
Reserve reducing its stimulus drive sooner than thought. The
greenback also kept pressure on emerging Asian currencies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.1 percent in a choppy session.
China's CSI300 Index advanced 0.8 percent and
Seoul shares rose 0.9 percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei
benchmark, helped by the softer yen, climbed 2.2 percent
to a three-week high.
"The recent decline opened up room for bargain-hunting, but
thin trading volume underscores investors' search for clues on
the timeline for the Fed's stimulus cutback," said Lim Dong-rak,
an analyst at Hanyang Securities in Seoul.
Finanical bookmakers expected major European indexes
to open steady to slightly higher, with both
Britain and German inflation in focus.
Overnight, U.S. stocks edged up, lifting the Dow Jones
industrial average to another record closing high in
light Veterans Day volume. U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures
edged up 0.1 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday.
All eyes will be on the unveiling of China's economic
blueprint for the next decade after a four-day closed-door
meeting ends on Tuesday.
Beijing seeks to balance the need to overhaul the world's
second-largest economy while it tries to preserve stability and
to reinforce the Communist Party's power.
"In terms of the effect on the market, some people actually
believe it might be slightly negative and the reason for that is
... you have a situation where the current investment in Chinese
infrastructure slows down as these laws are changed," said Evan
Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
But on a medium-term view, changes to the Chinese economy
would boost growth in the region, he said.
DOLLAR IN BUOYANT MOOD
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 99.55 yen, edging
close to the 100-mark, a level not seen since Sept. 11.
The greenback rose 0.3 percent to $0.9331 to the Australian
dollar, hitting a six-week peak after a measure of
Australian business confidence pulled back from 3-1/2 year highs
in October as sales and profits stayed subdued.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.3388 after bouncing
0.3 percent on Monday, ending two days of losses that saw the
common currency briefly touch an eight-week low last Thursday
when the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.
The outlook for the dollar was upbeat with expectations
building that the Fed might soon taper its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme after U.S. employers added more than
200,000 new jobs last month -- many more than forecast by
analysts.
Emerging currencies remained on the defensive, reflecting
concerns about capital outflow when the Fed scraps its cheap
money policy.
The rupiah was down 0.6 percent to a six-week low at 11,625
per dollar, adding to Monday's 1.3 percent slide, while the
Philippine peso eased 0.3 percent to 43.70 to a dollar, a
near two-month low.
Indonesia's central bank is likely to keep its benchmark
reference rate on hold at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, with
inflation stabilised and the current-account deficit expected to
narrow -- relieving pressure on the ailing rupiah.
The Indian rupee fell 0.5 percent to 63.573 per
dollar, its weakest since Sept. 17, as investors awaited
inflation and industrial output data.
Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable
levels for policymakers last month, adding to the pressure for
further interest rate increases.
In the commodities markets, U.S. crude prices slipped
0.3 percent to below $95.0 a barrel, giving up some of the 0.6
percent rise on Monday after Iran and six world powers failed to
reach a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme and after Chinese
data pointed to a rise in fuel demand.
Gold dipped 0.2 percent to below $1,280 an ounce,
hovering near a three-week low touched overnight.