* Asian stocks likely to recover after Yellen's dovish
remarks
* Dollar slips, bond futures up after Yellen says Fed has
more work to do
* U.S. stock futures hit record high
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 14 Asian share markets were set to
bounce on Thursday after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen
said the Fed has "more work to do" to help the economy, spurring
U.S. stocks higher and putting the dollar on the defensive.
Yellen's introductory remarks, released ahead of her Senate
confirmation hearing on Thursday to succeed Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, supported the current ultra-easy monetary policy
stance.
"As expected, Yellen did not go out of character," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York. "Expectations for a Fed tapering in December have become
overextended and as a result, we will see a weaker dollar over
the next 24 hours."
The U.S. stock futures hit a record high
following Yellen's comments, which came after regular U.S. share
market close on Wednesday.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record
highs on Wednesday, after results from Macy's eased some
worries about the holiday season sales, boosting consumer
discretionary shares.
The upbeat mood is expected to spillover into Asian trading,
with Australian shares up 0.5 percent and MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rising 0.4 percent, moving way from a six-week
low hit on Thursday.
A better session should greet emerging market currencies,
led by Indonesia and India, which took a hammering on Wednesday
on concerns about imminent tapering of the Fed's stimulus.
The euro edged up about 0.2 percent following Yellen's
comments and traded at $1.3483, extending its gains so
far this week to 0.8 percent.
The dollar pulled back 0.2 percent to 99.20 yen,
slipping further from a two-month peak of 99.80 yen hit on
Tuesday.
U.S. bond futures gained even more, with 10-year notes
futures rising almost a half point, recovering some of
their heavy losses after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on
Friday.
Bond prices could gain further if Yellen hints at keeping
low rates for longer.
Speculation is rife that Yellen may indicate she would like
to see the jobless rate fall to six percent or below before
raising rates. The Fed's current threshold for the jobless rate
is 6.5 percent.
"The bond market will be looking at her comments on forward
guidance. Bond yields, especially at the short end, will likely
be crushed," Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities said.
Oil futures were supported by concerns over Libyan supply
outages as strikes and protests disrupted the country's oil
exports. U.S. crude futures recovered from 4 1/2-month
low to trade at $93.44 per barrel.
But copper tumbled to three-month low in heavy volume in a
possible sign the global growth remains fragile - a point
highlighted by euro zone's weaker than expected factory output
data on Wednesday.