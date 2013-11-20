* MSCI Asia ex-Japan shares down, commodities rebound
* Bernanke's dovish comments underpin asset prices
* Euro hits 3-week high vs dollar
* China sets yuan midpoint at post-revaluation high
* FTSE seen falling 0.4 pct, DAX 0.1 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 20 Asian shares mostly tracked Wall
Street stocks lower on Wednesday but dovish comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke helped to limit their
losses, lifting commodity prices, and putting pressure on the
dollar.
Chinese policymakers set the yuan's midpoint at the highest
level since the 2005 revaluation, a day after China's central
bank said it would gradually withdraw from regular intervention
in the foreign exchange market.
European shares are expected to fall, with Britain's FTSE
seen dropping as much as 0.4 percent, and Germany's DAX
0.1 percent.
A slight pullback in Wall Street on Tuesday dampened on
shares across Asia, pushing MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6
percent.
Still, the index was up 1.0 percent from the start of week,
outperforming the 0.6 percent fall in the Standard & Poor's 500
, supported by optimism on Beijing's ambitious reform
plans.
Hong Kong shares bucked the trend to eke out small
gains, extending its rally so far this week to 3.0 percent,
though they stopped short of testing their January peak.
"I think Hong Kong shares are best-placed at the moment, as
they are likely to benefit from easy U.S. monetary policy as
well as hopes on reforms in China," said Hirokazu Yuihama,
senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Fed Chairman Bernanke reiterated the Fed would maintain its
ultra-easy policy for as long as needed and would taper
bond-buying only when it was sure that labour market
improvements would continue.
"Some people had been thinking that the Fed could begin
tapering in December. But Bernanke's comments sound like there
will be no tapering in December," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Bernanke's comments boosted the euro to a three-week high of
$1.3584. The common currency last traded at $1.3550, up
slightly from late U.S. levels.
Commodity prices also bounced back from lows following
Bernanke's comments.
U.S. crude futures gained 0.3 percent, after hitting
5 1/2-month low the previous day on hopes that talks between
world powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions
against the oil producer.
Copper rose 0.3 percent while silver rose 0.6
percent, both bouncing back from three-months low set on
Tuesday.
Investor focus is now moving to the minutes of the Fed's
October policy meeting as well as a barrage of U.S. data,
including retail sales and inflation, due later in the day.
PBOC SEEN WIDENING YUAN TRADING BAND
In another closely-watched move, the Chinese central bank
set the yuan's mid-point for Wednesday trading at 6.1305 per
dollar, the highest level since the landmark
revaluation in 2005.
Zhou Xiaochuan, head of the People's Bank of China, said in
a book about the reforms published on Tuesday that China will
gradually expand the yuan's foreign exchange trading band to
make the currency more flexible and market-driven.
While that does not necessarily mean that China will move
the trading band overnight, some analysts think the yuan could
gain in the near-term on speculation of a wider trading band.
The yuan was little changed in onshore trading, changing hands
at 6.0923 per dollar compared with 6.0927 at the
local close on Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar was also unsettled by the news on China as
Beijing is less likely to buy U.S. dollars to keep its currency
in check.