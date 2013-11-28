TOKYO Nov 29 Asian shares were steady on
Friday, with Japanese stocks poised for another strong session
as the yen languished at a four-year trough against the euro and
six-month low versus the dollar.
Investors have been using the yen as a funding currency for
carry trades with the Bank of Japan committed to keeping
ultra-loose monetary policy to shore up growth -- a contrast
with the U.S. Federal Reserve which is moving towards unwinding
its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying campaign.
The Japanese currency was quoted at 139.25 to the euro
, a fresh four-year low, and stood at 102.33 yen to the
dollar, within striking distance from a six-month high of
102.375 hit on Thursday.
The yen is down 4.2 percent versus the euro, heading for
its worst monthly performance since March, while it is off 4
percent against the greenback, on track for its biggest
one-month fall since January.
"Japan is set to release seven pieces of economic data today
and we will be watching the CPI and industrial production
figures for insight into how Abenomics is tracking and whether
the three arrow strategy is taking effect," Evan Lucas, market
strategist at IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
"If Japan doesn't see inflation move up then expect further
stimulus measures to be announced over the coming months from
the Bank of Japan and the central government."
With the yen stumbling, Tokyo's Nikkei share benchmark
has been on the ascend. It hit its highest closing level
since December 2007 on Thursday.
The Nikkei is up 51 percent so far this year. If the gains
were to hold for the rest of this year, it would be the best
yearly rise since 1972.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was little changed, after reaching a 1-week high
on Thursday. The index is down 1.7 percent this month, though it
is still up 1.4 percent this year.
The Asian gauge has sharply underperformed the Nikkei as
well as a 26.7 percent jump in the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500
and a 16.3 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600
index.
Trading across most markets was light, as U.S. financial
markets shut for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday and will have
half-day session on Friday.
Ahead of the euro zone inflation data later in the day, the
euro was steady at $1.36015, having touched a one-month
high in the previous session.
Preliminary German consumer prices harmonised with other
European Union countries accelerated in November, suggesting
euro zone inflation could come in higher than expected and
reducing pressure on the ECB to take further action.
Among commodities, gold inched 0.1 percent higher to
around $1,244.7 an ounce, having risen 0.5 percent overnight on
signs of physical demand emerged from Chinese buyers.