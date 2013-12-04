* Nikkei down 2.2 percent, ex-Japan Asia falls 0.4 pct
* Market worries whether economy can withstand end of Fed
stimulus
* Yen off 6-month lows, Aussie dollar hits 3-month low
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Dec 4 Most Asian shares slumped on
Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to cash in
gains from recent rallies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent after earlier hitting its
lowest levels in almost two weeks, while Japan's Nikkei share
average dropped 2.2 percent from a six-year closing high set on
Tuesday.
That retreat, which came after European shares had suffered
their biggest falls since August, stemmed from profit-taking
ahead of Friday's U.S. job data, but also reflected worries
about the Fed's exit from its asset purchase scheme.
European equities were expected to
open flat to modestly higher, according to financial bookmakers.
"I think financial markets have already priced in an
eventual tapering in the Fed's stimulus. The question is whether
the economy can withstand it. The U.S. economy slowed after the
end of QE1 and QE2. So one cannot be so sure whether it would be
okay this time," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
QE1 and QE2 refer to the Fed's previous episodes of massive
asset purchasing, or quantitative easing, the first in 2008-2010
and the second in 2010-11.
Many analysts expect the Fed to begin reducing its latest
bond purchases, dubbed QE3, at its March meeting, but some think
that could be brought forward to January, or at the extreme,
later this month, if the employment data comes in strong.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
0.6 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
declined 0.32 percent, with consumer discretionary shares
leading the losses amid signs of weak holiday
shopping.
While Friday's U.S. jobs report for November is seen as by
far the most important, traders will be looking to the ADP
employment report, new home sales figures, services activity
readings from the Institute for Supply Management, all of which
are scheduled for Wednesday.
Solid data on U.S. manufacturing and housing in recent weeks
has boosted optimism that the U.S. economy was barely damaged by
a government shutdown in October.
The spectre of tapering in the Fed's bond-buying could spook
emerging market shares and currencies in particular -- given
that they were among the hardest-hit when Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke floated the taper idea back in May.
"Ample liquidity from the Fed had flown to emerging markets,
in a way hiding all the problems each market has. But after the
Fed signalled tapering in May, investors are focusing on them,"
said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp.
In Asia, investors' concerns include persistent current
account deficits in India and Indonesia, as well as the latest
political instability in Thailand.
RUPIAH, BAHT RETREAT
The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.9 percent to 11,990 rupiah
per dollar after earlier falling to 12,000 to match a
near five-year lows touched last week.
The Thai baht edged down 0.2 percent to 32.17 baht per
dollar after protesters in Thailand trying to bring down
the government rallied at national police headquarters. Their
leader said the protesters' fight would go on despite efforts to
defuse the crisis.
Revived talk of Fed tapering also diverted the yen's
decline, which has been propelled by speculation of more
carry-trades on the back of improving risk sentiment.
The dollar fell about 0.8 percent to 102.565 yen from
Tuesday's six-month high of 103.38 yen.
The euro was steadier at $1.35855, not far from
one-month high of $1.3622 hit last week.
The Australian dollar sank 0.8 percent to $0.9060
having earlier fallen to a three-month low of $0.9045, after
Australia's July-September gross domestic product growth fell
short of market expectations.
Gold and silver, which like stocks have benefited from the
U.S. stimulus because of inflation fears, traded near 5-month
lows.
Gold last stood at $1,221.26 per ounce near Tuesday's
five-month low of $1,215.60 while silver traded at $19.11
, having slipped to $18.94 on Tuesday.
But oil prices jumped, with U.S. crude futures
hitting five-week high supported by an unexpected drawdown in
U.S. petroleum stocks.
Mainland Chinese shares also bucked the regional weakness,
with Shanghai hitting a 12-week high on high hopes for
economic reforms laid out by Beijing.