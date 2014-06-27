* Most Asian markets in the red as U.S. growth outlook in
spotlight
* U.S. 10-yr yield near 3-week low, German yield at 1-year
trough
* Financial shares under pressure after Barclays news
* Canadian dollar at 6-month high following inflation
surprise
* European shares seen stabilising near one-month low
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 27 Asian shares were mostly in the
red on Friday, weighed down by a weak performance on Wall Street
and doubts about the strength of the U.S. economy, which pushed
bonds higher.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei fell 1.5 percent and
regional markets, with the exception of Wellington and Mumbai,
were posting losses.
The MSCI's dollar-denominated index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down just 0.1 percent as
slight gains in some regional currencies offset falls in share
prices in local-currency terms.
European shares are expected to stabilise after a fall to
one-month lows the previous day, with spreadbetters looking to
gains of 0.1 percent in both Germany's DAX and Britain's
FTSE.
A smaller-than-expected increase in May's U.S. consumer
spending, in data released on Thursday, added to concerns about
the health of the U.S. economy following surprisingly weak first
quarter GDP data.
The GDP data showed that the U.S. economy contracted at a
2.9 percent annualised pace in the first quarter, the worst
performance in five years. Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income
strategist at Daiwa Securities, called that "clearly a very weak
figure."
The weak data is starting to shake investors' conviction
that the U.S. economy is heading for a modest but robust
recovery. U.S. growth this year is seen possibly falling short
of 2 percent.
"People are assessing where they think their second- and
third-quarter, fourth-quarter, GDP estimates are going to be,"
said Wilmer Stith, co-manager in Baltimore of the Wilmington
Broad Market Bond Fund.
"Even for those that are optimistic, it's like getting that
'F' in college in that first test; it's harder to raise that
average up."
On Thursday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent while
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a one-month
low before closing down 0.1 percent.
Losses in Western markets were led by financial shares,
after New York's attorney general filed a securities fraud
lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the British bank of
giving an unfair edge to high-frequency traders.
Hawkish comments from James Bullard, president of the St.
Louis Fed, were also cited as having triggered selling in
shares. Bullard said raising interest rates by the end of the
first quarter in 2015 would be appropriate.
But his remarks were most likely used as an excuse for
profit-taking in stocks, given that U.S. bonds, which should be
vulnerable to rate hikes, made gains rather than losses, traders
said.
Indeed, the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield fell to a
four-week low of 2.511 percent in Asia.
Ten-year German Bund yields also fell to a one-year low of
1.238 percent on Thursday in Europe, where growth
is seen as even weaker than in the United States.
The U.S. dollar index held close to one-month lows
hit on Wednesday. It stood at 80.102, a whisker above the low of
80.091.
A standout currency performer was the Canadian dollar, which
rose to a six-month high in U.S. trade against the U.S. dollar
after data showing inflation at a 27-month high raised doubts
over how long the Bank of Canada will be able to stick with its
neutral monetary policy stance.
The Canadian currency traded as high as C$1.0684 on the U.S.
dollar on Thursday and last stood at C$1.0693.
The yen also firmed, hitting a five-week high of 101.315 yen
against the dollar, as doubts on U.S. growth support
low-risk assets.
The euro was little changed at $1.3628.
