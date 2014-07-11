* Asia share index recoups losses, regional markets turn
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 11 Asian shares recouped early
losses on Friday as sentiment in the region proved resilient to
Portuguese bank concerns amid signs offshore funds were
returning to emerging world assets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
recovered to be a fraction firmer. Indices in
Australia, Singapore and China were all
higher, while Japan's Nikkei pared its losses to be off
just 0.26 percent.
The yen also surrendered some of its safe-haven gains as
analysts emphasised that the woes of one Portuguese bank were no
threat to the country's sovereign rating.
Rather the news served as an excuse to book profits on what
has been a long rally in European stocks and bonds.
Indeed, there were signs investors were taking money out of
peripheral euro zone debt and seeking higher returns in the
emerging world. It was notable that MSCI's index of emerging
market stocks actually rose on Thursday having hit a
17-month peak earlier in the week.
European stocks had been buffeted overnight as trading in
Banco Espirito Santo was halted after a 19 percent
drop. The bank's largest shareholder suspended trading in its
own shares and bonds due to "material difficulties" at its own
largest shareholder.
Late Thursday night, the bank said losses on loans to the
troubled business empire of its founding family will not put it
at risk of running short of capital.
The damage was amplified by data showing unsettlingly weak
readings for May industrial production in France and Italy.
These followed equally disappointing numbers from Germany and
the UK, which has led many analysts to cut their estimates of
economic growth for the second quarter.
Portugal's market had fallen 4.2 percent and
Italy's FTSE MIB 1.9 percent on Thursday.
A YEN FOR SAFETY
While the fate of a relatively minor bank in Europe would
not normally have had much effect on Wall Street, it was enough
to make investors reconsider the market's high valuations as the
earnings season gets into full swing.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.41 percent, while the Dow
eased 0.42 percent and the Nasdaq 0.52 percent.
The S&P 500 financial sector index fell 0.5 percent
and Wells Fargo & Co, which reports earnings later
Friday, lost 0.7 percent.
With stocks off the boil, Treasuries picked up the usual
safe-haven bid for shorter-term debt which is prized for its
deep liquidity. Yields on two-year notes fell over 4
basis points to 0.4561 percent, a marked reversal from a high of
0.5360 percent hit just on Wednesday.
German debt played much the same role in Europe, where
yields on 10-year bunds ended at a 14-month trough of 1.20
percent. Bonds in the euro zone periphery were not
so lucky, with yields on Portuguese, Spanish and Italian bonds
all rising sharply.
The itch for safety benefited the Japanese yen which climbed
a full yen to 137.76 per euro. The dollar initially
dropped as far as 101.04 yen but then slowly made it way
back to 101.30.
The higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand
dollars also remained well supported, suggesting there
was no widespread retreat from risky assets.
In commodities, gold was up at $1,337.95 having
touched a 3-1/2-month top of $1,345.00.
Oil prices steadied after a run of losses. Brent was
up 6 cents at $108.73 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 5
cents to $102.88.
Tensions in the Middle East also continued to simmer with
Israeli officials seeming to hint at a possible assault on Gaza
by ground forces.
