* Host of US earnings due this week, beating forecasts so
far
* Major currencies steady, with one eye on geopolitical risk
* Oil prices resume decline after brief spike
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 21 Asian stock markets inched
higher on Monday as investors set aside geopolitical concerns to
focus on the generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings
ahead of a host of results due this week.
Volumes were light, however, with Japanese markets on
holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan added 0.13 percent, while South Korea
put on 0.4 percent.
A crowd of U.S. companies report this week, ranging from
Apple Inc to McDonald's Corp, Coca-Cola Co
and Caterpillar Inc.
Thomson Reuters data showed that of 82 companies in the S&P
500 that had reported earnings through Friday morning, 68
percent beat Wall Street's expectations, roughly in line with
the 67 percent rate for the past four quarters and above the 63
percent rate since 1994.
The Dow ended Friday up 0.73 percent, while the S&P
500 gained 1.03 percent and the Nasdaq 1.57
percent. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, S&P 500 gained
0.5 percent and the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent.
Geopolitical concerns kept U.S. Treasuries and German debt
well underpinned. U.S. 10-year yields were steady at
2.48 percent on Monday, while German bunds were yielding just
1.16 percent having neared all-time lows.
The U.N. Security Council is due to vote Monday on a
resolution that would condemn the downing of the Malaysian
passenger plane.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday laid out what
he said was overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the
downing of the airliner.
In Gaza, Hamas's armed wing said on Sunday it had captured
an Israeli soldier in a nearly two-week military offensive that
has killed hundreds of Palestinians and 13 Israeli soldiers.
Kerry will travel to Cairo on Monday to meet with Egyptian
officials about the crisis.
After an initial bout of risk aversion, major currencies
have settled into an eerie clam. The dollar index was
steady at 80.513, having retreated from a one-month peak last
Friday when the euro bounced off a five-month trough of $1.3491.
Traders said buying interest below $1.3500 helped squeeze
the euro up to $1.3531. The common currency should see
solid support at $1.3460/80, an area that had provided a floor
on several occasions in the past 10 months or so.
The greenback was at 101.35 yen after rebounding from
a one-week low of 101.09. The euro stood at 137.14 yen
, off a five-month trough of 136.71.
Gold was idling at $1,310.35 an ounce, after last
week's choppy action saw it swing between $1,339 and $1,292.
Crude oil resumed its decline after enjoying only a brief
rally last week. Brent was down 17 cents at $107.04 a
barrel. U.S. crude fell 29 cents to $102.84 a barrel.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)