* Russian troop build-up, sanctions keep risk appetite in
check
* Australian dollar dives after surprise jump in jobless
rate
* Worries grow over economic cost of Ukraine crisis in
Europe
* Investors seek shelter in safe-haven bonds, gold
* European shares seen down
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 7 Asian shares retreated while
investors flocked to safe haven assets such as bonds and gold on
Thursday, spooked by a Russian troop build-up on the border with
Ukraine and tit-for-tat economic sanctions between the West and
Moscow.
Sentiment soured further in Asia after the Australian
dollar, seen as a barometer of risk appetite, sank after
Australia's unemployment rate jumped unexpectedly to a 12-year
high, sparking talk of an interest rate cut there.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.3 percent but Japan's Nikkei average
turned positive after Reuters reported Japan's public
pension fund will increase allocations to stocks.
European shares are also expected to fall, with spread
betters seeing Germany's DAX falling up to 0.2 percent
and France's CAC40 0.1 percent.
"We had negative factors when investors had already felt
that stocks are a bit risky because they are supported by
expectations of easy monetary policy rather than a strong
economy," said Akito Fukunaga, chief yen bond strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
"That is why risk asset prices are taking a big hit now," he
added.
Russia said on Wednesday it will ban all imports of food
from the United States and all fruit and vegetables from Europe,
in a sweeping response to Western sanctions imposed over its
support for rebels in Ukraine.
As fighting has intensified on the ground in eastern
Ukraine, NATO also said Russia massed around 20,000 combat-ready
troops on Ukraine's border.
"I think the chances of Russia invading Ukraine are low. But
you can't be entirely sure when a large number of troops are in
confrontation. Investors will be inclined to avoid risk and take
profits," said Hidenori Suezawa, analyst at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
U.S. shares hit two-month lows on Wednesday before ending
almost flat while shares in Europe, seen as more vulnerable due
to Europe's closer economic ties with Russia, fell to
near-four-month lows.
There are signs the crisis in Ukraine was affecting Germany,
Europe's biggest economy.
Data showed on Wednesday German industrial orders slid 3.2
percent in June, the steepest fall since September 2011 and
confounded expectations for a 1.0 percent rise. The economy
ministry said political tensions had probably led to more
consumer caution.
In further evidence of economic weakness in Europe, Italy's
economy unexpectedly slid back into recession in the second
quarter as gross domestic product shrank 0.2 percent from the
first three months of the year.
While the European Central Bank is expected to keep its
policy on hold at its meeting later in the day, Wednesday's data
and persistently low inflation in the euro zone should keep
alive market expectations for the bank to eventually turn to
quantitative easing.
Against this backdrop, the euro slid to a nine-month low of
$1.3333 against the dollar on Wednesday. The single
currency last stood at $1.3386.
The biggest mover in Asia was the Australian dollar, which
fell 0.7 percent to $0.9288 after a poor employment
report revived expectation that the Reserve Bank of Australia
may cut interest rates again from the current record low.
The depressed mood lifted gold and pushed down bond yields
in the United States and Europe to new lows. Gold also held firm
at $1,306.89 per ounce, staying near one-week high of
$1,309.60 touched on Wednesday.
The 10-year U.S. debt yield hit a two-month low of 2.433
percent on Wednesday and last stood at 2.462
percent.
In Europe, German 10-year bund yield slid to a record low of
1.097 percent while the 10-year UK gilts yield hit a
one-year low of 2.503 percent.
U.S. crude futures steadied around $97.09 after
having slipped to a six-month low of $96.69 per barrel on
Wednesday. They have fallen more than $10 a barrel over the past
six weeks, as excess global supply built up a glut in the
Atlantic Basin and Asian markets.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)