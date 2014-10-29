* Wall St shares up more than 1 pct, lift Asian shares
* Markets supported by generally upbeat U.S. earnings
* Investors expect Fed to suggest no rush in raising rates
* Dollar undermined by weak durable goods orders
* European shares seen up around 0.4 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 29 Asian shares climbed to one-month
highs on Wednesday, steered by a robust Wall Street on optimism
over corporate earnings and prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve
will reaffirm its willingness to wait for an extended period
before raising interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1.1 percent, led by a 1.8 percent rise in
South Korean shares. Japan's Nikkei share average
also posted a sizable 1.5 percent increase.
European shares are expected to follow suit, with
spreadbetters looking to gains of up to 0.4 percent in Germany's
DAX and Britain's FTSE.
U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with the
S&P 500 coming less than two percent below its record
peak set last month.
The Fed is widely expected to announce on Wednesday it will
end its two-year-old bond-buying stimulus, known as quantitative
easing three, as the U.S. economy continues to gather momentum.
Still Fed officials have also stressed they are in no hurry
to take policy tightening a step further by raising rates from
near zero levels due to subdued inflation and the poor quality
of a recovery in labour markets.
"There are some views that the tapering process could be
delayed to run through the rest of this year, but it is more
likely that the Fed will maintain its current stance of
exercising prudence in consideration of any rate hike," said Lim
Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
Upbeat U.S. earnings so far have also eased worries that
corporate profits might be squeezed by sluggish global growth.
With 245 companies in the S&P 500 having reported earnings
so far for the third quarter, 73.5 percent have beat analyst
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters. Over the past four
quarters, 67 percent of companies have beat estimates.
Still, Facebook Inc shocked investors after the
market close on Tuesday, warning of a dramatic increase in
spending in 2015 and projected a slowdown in revenue growth this
quarter, falling 8.2 percent in after hours trading.
U.S. economic data published on Tuesday was mixed. But a
rise in consumer confidence to a seven-year high gave stock
bulls enough reason to maintain their optimism on the economic
recovery.
Separate data showed new orders for capital goods by U.S.
businesses fell the most in eight months in September.
The data dented the U.S. dollar against a broad range of
currencies.
The euro rose to a one-week high of $1.2765 on
Tuesday and last stood at $1.2738 in Asian trade. The Canadian
dollar climbed to its highest level in more than two weeks
against the U.S. dollar of C$1.1165.
The dollar held firmer against the yen, however, as the
Japanese currency was held back by speculation that the Bank of
Japan will revise down its economic growth forecast in its
economic report on Friday.
The dollar traded at 108.18 yen, not far from a
two-week high of 108.36 yen hit last week. It had a muted
reaction to data showing Japanese industrial output
rose 2.7 percent in September, slightly above market
expectations.
Meanwhile, the Swedish crown managed to stabilise after
sliding to four-year lows on Tuesday, knocked by a surprisingly
dovish message from Sweden's central bank.
The Riksbank cut interest rates more than expected to zero
and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of
2016 as it moved decisively to tackle the risk of deflation.
Overnight, one of the factors that may hold back risk
sentiment is news that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
was increasing security at government buildings in Washington
and other cities because of continuing terror attack threats.
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)