* Dollar scores new peak at 112.98 yen, euro near 2-year
trough
* Bold action from BOJ piles pressure on ECB to follow
* China manufacturing data disappoints, US survey due later
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 3 The U.S. dollar touched seven-year
peaks versus the yen on Monday as markets basked in the
afterglow of the Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus push and
looked forward to at least a hint of fresh action from European
policy makers this week.
The dollar came within a whisker of 113.00 yen in
early trade, reaching a high not see since December 2007 and
bringing into view that month's peak of 114.66.
It last traded at 112.83 having soared over 3 percent since
the BOJ said it would accelerate purchases of bonds and other
assets in an ever-more desperate attempt to defeat deflation.
The bold move has raised expectations the European Central
Bank will eventually have to bite the bullet on quantitative
easing, even if not at its next meeting this Thursday.
"In this environment of subdued growth and long-term
low-flation, we expect the ECB to announce the purchase of
government bonds of euro area member states by early next year
at the latest," said Apolline Menut, an analyst at Barclays.
That outlook is one reason the euro was pinned at $1.2508
EUR-, just above a two-year trough of $1.2485 set on Friday.
While markets in Tokyo were enjoying a holiday after
Friday's 4.8 percent surge in the Nikkei, shares across
Asia were consolidating their gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.2 percent from a five-week high.
Australia's main index inched higher aided by another
bumper result from the nation's big four banks.
Westpac Banking Corp <WBC.AX shares rose seven percent after
it reported cash profit of A$7.6 billion ($6.64 billion) - a
fifth straight year of record earnings.
On Wall Street, both the Dow Jones industrial average and
the S&P 500 index had notched record closing highs on Friday.
The Dow gained 1.13 percent and the S&P 500 1.17
percent.
Sentiment in Asia was only somewhat tempered by an
unexpected dip in China's factory activity to a five-month low
in October, underlining the uncertain outlook for world's second
biggest economy.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 50.8
in October from September's 51.1, though that was still above
the 50-point level that separates growth from contraction.
The soft result knocked half a cent off the Australian
dollar, which is often used by investors as a liquid
proxy for bets on China.
Yet the allure of Australia's relatively high yields has
only been burnished by the BOJ's actions and lifted the Aussie
to its highest on the yen since May last year at 98.91
.
Indeed, by announcing it would buy more longer-dated bonds
and thus pushing down already threadbare yields, the BOJ is
clearly trying to force Japanese investors to seek higher
returns in riskier assets, both at home and abroad.
The rush out of yen was given more impetus by news that
Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund will
raise its holdings of foreign stocks to 25 percent, well above
some analysts' expectations.
In contrast, U.S. Treasury yields ended higher last week
after the Federal Reserve wound down its bond buying campaign
against a generally improving economic background.
In a data-packed week, the the US's ISM index of
manufacturing activity due later Monday is expected to hold at a
relatively healthy 56.2 in October, while the October payrolls
report on Friday should show a solid increase of around 231,000.
The ascent of the U.S. dollar has been painful for
commodities priced in that currency, with gold near its lowest
since 2010 at $1,166.00 an ounce on Monday.
Brent for December edged up 4 cents to $85.90 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was flat at $80.54.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)