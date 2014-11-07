* European bourses seen edging higher at opening
* Euro close to more than 2-year low, short positions
increase
* Japan's Nikkei bucks downtrend, marks weekly gains
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls later on Friday expected to show
rise
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 7 Asian shares edged down on Friday
ahead of U.S. employment data later in the session, while the
euro wallowed around two-year lows after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi vowed to take more easing steps to spark
growth in the euro zone.
Investors were likely to remain cautious ahead of the key
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. Solid gains in employment are
projected, and could increase speculation the Federal Reserve
could raise U.S. interest rates in the middle of next year.
"The market is positioned for a big number," Chris Weston,
chief market strategist at IG Markets in Melbourne, said in a
note. IG Markets predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would edge
up 11 points, or 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 would open
up 13 points, or 0.3 percent, and Germany's DAX would
open 36 points higher, or 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.2 percent, on track for a
weekly loss of about 1.8 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 0.5 percent, gaining 2.8
percent for the week following the Bank of Japan's surprise
announcement of more easing steps on Oct. 31.
"Valuation is still cheap, but people are cautious as the
market seems overheated," said Jun Yunoki, a strategist at
Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
On Thursday, Wall Street rose in a volatile session, with
the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500
hitting record closing highs. European shares posted modest
gains after Draghi said further stimulus steps mean the ECB's
balance sheet would be as large as it was in March 2012, when it
grew to 3 trillion euros.
Draghi's remarks came after the ECB kept interest rates at a
record low of 0.05 percent.
"As long as there is a risk of additional easing from the
ECB, the euro will remain under pressure," said Kathy Lien,
managing director at BK Asset Management in New York, in a note
to clients.
But with speculators holding the largest amount of
euro/dollar short positions since July 2012, the single currency
is vulnerable to a short squeeze up to $1.2600, she added, and
said she viewed any euro rallies as an opportunity to sell
before its eventual move down to $1.2250.
In Asian trading, the euro edged up to $1.2384
after brushing a more than two-year low of $1.2368.
The dollar bought 115.28 yen, not far from a fresh
7-year peak of 115.52 touched overnight.
Japanese cabinet ministers expressed concern about the yen's
rapid fall, suggesting that the government may be trying to ward
off criticism that it is intentionally devaluing its currency to
boost exporters' competitiveness.
Later on Friday, U.S. nonfarm payrolls are expected to show
a rise of 231,000 jobs last month after increasing 248,000 in
September, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The
jobless rate is seen steady at a six-year low of 5.9 percent.
U.S. data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected to
278,000 last week, compared with forecasts of 285,000. Claims
have now been below the 300,000 threshold for eight straight
weeks, suggesting that employment growth was gaining momentum.
The Australian dollar fell to its weakest since
July 2010 and was last flat on the day at $0.8557. In its
quarterly monetary policy report, the Reserve Bank of Australia
highlighted the strong local currency as a key source of
uncertainty as the central bank forecast sub-par domestic
growth.
In commodities trading, spot gold was steady at
$1,141.70 an ounce, not far from a 4-1/2 year low and set to
post its third straight weekly drop.
The stronger dollar and supply fears continued to pressure
oil prices. Brent dropped about 0.5 percent to $82.40 a
barrel, while U.S. crude fell about 0.3 percent to
$77.69.
