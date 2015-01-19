* China economic growth seen slowing to 7.2 pct in Q4
* Focus on Shanghai shares after Monday's tumble
* European markets buoyed by hopes of ECB bond buying
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 20 Asian markets were on edge on
Tuesday ahead of data expected to show China's economy grew at
the slowest pace in 24 years last quarter, adding to the case
for more stimulus measures both at home and abroad.
A soft result would only magnify concerns about global
demand and put further pressure on commodity prices, with oil
slipping again on Monday.
Investors are already in a skittish mood after the major
Chinese indices suffered their biggest one-day drop since the
global financial crisis after regulators cracked down on
speculative lending.
Both the Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300
index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen ended Monday with losses of more than 7 percent.
Expectations are that the world's second-largest economy
grew 7.2 percent last quarter, the slowest pace since the first
quarter of 2009 and short of Beijing's target of 7.5 percent.
Also due are Chinese retail sales, industrial output and
urban investment for December.
Early action was muted after a holiday in U.S. markets and
Australia's main share index inched into the red.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off 0.1 percent.
European shares had fared better on Monday amid intense
speculation the European Central Bank will this week extend
asset purchases to euro zone sovereign bonds, giving it greater
scope to expand its balance sheet.
A Reuters poll of money market traders found the median
expectation was for a package worth 600 billion euros, though
most also felt that would not be enough to bring inflation up to
target.
Indeed, many in the market would prefer an initial target of
at least 1 trillion euros or, even better, an open ended
commitment to buy as much as necessary to get inflation higher.
Still, the prospect of any action from the ECB was enough to
lift Germany's main index to an historic high while the
FTSEurofirst index of 300 leading European shares hit a
seven-year peak.
Spain's 10-year government bond yield hit a new low of 1.47
percent and Italy's benchmark yield fell as low as
1.62 percent.
The euro recovered just a little ground on the U.S. dollar
after hitting an 11-year low last week, to stand at $1.1600
. The common currency made more progress on the Swiss
franc to reach 1.0199 francs, but that follows a 17
percent plunge last week.
There were further ripples from the Swiss decision to un-peg
the franc with Denmark surprising by cutting interest rates
further into negative territory on Monday.
The move was aimed at preventing a rise in the Norwegian
crown against the beleaguered euro, and other central banks in
peripheral Europe will be under pressure to follow.
In commodity markets, oil's long decline showed no sign of
stopping with the latest blow coming as Iraq announced record
production of the fuel.
Brent crude was quoted at $48.85 a barrel, having
fallen $1.32 on Monday, while U.S. benchmark crude was
last traded down $1.20 at $47.49 a barrel.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)