By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 23 Asian stocks extended a global
rally on Friday after the European Central Bank launched a
landmark bond-buying stimulus programme that buoyed investors'
risk appetite, drove bonds higher and kept the euro pinned near
11-year lows.
Spreadbetters expect Europe to retain the previous session's
sunny mood, forecasting Britain's FTSE to open up by as
much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX up 0.5 percent and
France's CAC 0.7 percent higher.
Crude oil prices bounced after Saudi Arabia announced that
King Abdullah had died and his successor, Salman, moved quickly
to name his own heir to rule the world's biggest oil exporter.
U.S. crude rose 85 cents to $47.16 a barrel.
The Saudi king's death added to longer-term uncertainty in
energy markets already facing some of the biggest shifts in
decades.
"The fear of the unknown is going to be supportive to crude
oil prices," said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC in
New York. "King Abdullah was the architect of the current
strategy to keep production high and force out smaller players
instead of cutting (output)."
The ECB took the ultimate leap into quantitative easing on
Thursday, launching a government bond-buying programme which
will pump hundreds of billions of new money into a sagging euro
zone economy.
European shares surged, German stocks hit record highs and
euro zone bonds rallied, while German government bond yields
slid to new record lows. The euro plummeted, bringing parity
with the dollar in sight.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow each
gained 1.5 percent overnight.
Lifted by the global surge in equities, MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose
to an eight-week high and was last up 0.9 percent.
Japan's Nikkei gained 1 percent and Australian and
South Korean shares also made sizeable gains. The Indonesian
stock index rose to a record high.
"Although the risk-sharing aspect of the plan was a little
disappointing, the quantitative easing scheme the ECB decided
upon greatly exceeded market expectations. President Draghi
proved he was indeed a 'Super Mario'," Yoshimasa Maruyama,
senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, wrote in a client
note.
Market reaction was limited to the HSBC flash PMI which
showed China's manufacturing growth stalling for the second
straight month in January. The survey also showed mounting
deflationary pressures in China, which could reinforce
expectations that authorities there will roll out more stimulus
measures.
The euro shed 0.2 percent to $1.1344, not far from
the 11-year trough of $1.1316 struck overnight and having shed
nearly 2 percent this week. The common currency also fell to a
three-month low of 134.28 yen.
The euro is gearing up for another trial as global markets
await snap Greek elections on Jan. 25. A win by the leftist
Syriza party, which has pulled ahead on opinion polls, could
trigger a standoff with the EU/IMF lenders and drive Greece from
the euro zone.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 118.60 yen. The
greenback was on track to book a 0.8 percent gain on the week.
The Australian dollar fell to a 5-1/2 year low of$0.7980
. The Aussie has been under pressure as a surprise rate
cut by the Bank of Canada this week has raised expectations the
Reserve Bank of Australia could soon follow suit.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore and
Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)