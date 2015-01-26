* Euro hits 11-year low in knee-jerk reaction to Greece vote
* Greek results stoke concerns of instability in Europe
* European share markets could fall at least 1 pct on
opening
* U.S stock futures down 0.6 pct, U.S 30-yr yield hits
record low
* Investors see limited fallout from Greece in longer term
* European shares seen falling 1 pct or more
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 26 The euro skidded to an 11-year low
and stock prices fell on Monday as Greece's Syriza party
promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to
victory in a snap election, putting Athens on a collision course
with international lenders.
The euro fell to an 11-year low of $1.1098 on the
vote outcome before recovering to $1.1186, still down 0.2
percent from last week.
The election was the second blow since last week for the
euro, still smarting after the European Central Bank unveiled a
huge bond-buying stimulus programme.
European shares are expected to take a beating, with
spreadbetters seeing a fall of 1.0-1.1 percent in Germany's DAX
and other core countries. Southern European countries
could see a fall of almost 2 percent.
As concerns grew that the Greek election results could lead
to renewed instability in Europe, U.S. stock futures fell
0.5 percent in Asia. Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.3
percent, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was also off 0.3 percent
Safe-haven assets were in favour, with the 30-year U.S.
bonds yield hitting a record low of 2.336 percent.
The 10-year notes yield fell 5 basis points to 1.759 percent
.
The Swiss franc rose 0.4 percent to 0.87684 to the dollar
while the yen edged up to 117.60 to the dollar.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras is set to form the first euro
zone government that is openly opposed to bailout conditions
imposed by the European Union and International Monetary Fund
during the economic crisis.
Renegotiating with other euro zone governments could even
raise the risk of Greece eventually leaving the currency union,
though most market players expect Tsipras to eventually make
compromises to avoid the so-called "Grexit".
Indeed, the broad consensus in the markets is that any
renewed tensions over Greece are unlikely to hurt broader
investor sentiment much beyond an initial shock.
Unlike at the height of the debt crisis in 2011-12, European
banks now have limited exposure to Greece, and European
policymakers have frameworks to deal with indebted countries,
analysts say.
"At the moment, the market believes that if there is any
(debt) restructuring it would only involve the official sector
and for now, the possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone
even with the incoming government is small," said Sebastien
Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe Generale in New
York.
The ECB's plan to pump more than a trillion euro into the
banking system in the coming year and a half is underpinning
risk sentiment, which boosted European share prices to
seven-year highs on Friday.
On the other hand, U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, partly
because strength of the dollar dented the allure of the
relatively sound U.S. economy.
"Economic data out of the U.S. seems to have lost a little
bit of momentum lately. Quietly the impact of a strong dollar is
starting to appear," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
The dollar rose more than 5 percent so far this year against
a basket of major currencies, hitting the highest level
since 2003.
That could encourage the Federal Reserve to remain "patient"
in raising interest rates, when it holds a policy meeting on
Tuesday and Wednesday.
Elsewhere, oil prices also started the week weaker, with
U.S. crude futures falling 0.9 percent to $45.17 per barrel
, near 5 1-2/year low of $44.20 hit earlier this month.
Oil prices blipped up briefly on Friday after the death of
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah sparked speculation that the
world's biggest crude exporter could change its policy not to
slash output despite relentless price falls.
But the rises were short-lived as new King Salman was quick
to keep veteran oil minister Ali al-Naimi on Friday, pledging
continuity in energy policy.
Copper dropped below its trough hit on Jan. 14, slipping to
as low as $5,345 per tonne, its lowest level in 5 1/2
years.
