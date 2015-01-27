* Asia relieved as European markets weather Greek vote
* Fed to start two-day meeting, expected to stay patient
* Wall Street action curtailed by blizzard
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 27 Most Asian share markets firmed
on Tuesday and the euro clung to rare gains, relieved that
European equities had weathered Greece's election outcome
without too much disruption.
The main European indices were expected to open higher,
though foul weather in the United States will curb activity on
Wall Street. The Federal Reserve also starts its first policy
meeting of the year, in what is a busy week for earnings.
Japan's Nikkei gained 1.4 percent, while Australia's
main index added 0.8 percent. Other moves were mostly
modest and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was flat on the day.
Chinese markets continued their recent erratic path and the
Shanghai index slipped 2.2 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Monday up a bare
0.03 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.26 percent and
the Nasdaq 0.29 percent.
A snow storm engulfing New York is expected to keep many
investment banks and fund managers on skeleton staff, though the
main exchanges all plan to open as usual on Tuesday.
Around 30 percent of S&P500 companies report earnings this
week, including tech heavyweights Microsoft, Apple, and Google.
Of the 96 companies that have reported so far, 66 have topped
forecasts, 18 disappointed and 12 were in line with estimates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday and investors are keen to hear its take on the rash of
policy easings from the euro zone to Canada and Switzerland.
The general assumption is the Fed will acknowledge the
uncertain global outlook and stick to its promise to be patient
on tightening. Yet its timetable remains for lift-off on rates
by mid-year, a trajectory that presages further broad-based
gains for the dollar.
The dollar was near an 11-year peak against a basket of
major currencies at 94.910 having risen 11 percent in
only the past three months.
It softened a shade on the yen to 118.28 yen, while
the euro pared a little of its recent heavy losses to stand at
$1.1243.
The Fed is hardly alone in meeting this week, with policy
decisions awaited from Hungary, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand,
South Africa, Mexico, Colombia and Russia.
In Europe, Greek left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn
in on Monday as the prime minister of a new hardline,
anti-bail-out government determined to face down international
lenders and end nearly five years of austerity.
Tsipras quickly sealed a coalition deal with the Independent
Greeks party which also opposes the EU/IMF aid programme.
The reaction in markets was modest by recent standards.
Greek stocks fell 3 percent, led lower by bank stocks. Greek
10-year bond yields rose, but stayed below the levels seen in
the run-up to the vote.
In commodity markets, U.S. crude was quoted 10 cents
firmer at $45.25. Brent edged up 16 cents to $48.32, but
that followed a 1.3 percent drop on Monday.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)