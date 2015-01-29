* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening lower
* Chinese shares skid after report of fresh probe
* Fed upgrades view on economy, says cheap oil benefits
households
* Fed says will be patient in raising rates
* Oil prices steady after fall on record high U.S.
inventories
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 29 Asian shares extended losses on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve took an upbeat view on the
U.S. economy and signalled that it remains firmly on track to
raise interest rates this year, despite an uncertain global
outlook.
Spreadbetters predicted the weak tone would carry over into
European trade, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening 63
to 81 points lower, or down 1.2 percent; Germany's DAX
opening 116 to 145 points lower, or down 1.4 percent; and
France's CAC 40 opening 60 to 74 points lower, or down
1.6 percent.
"European equities are set to open lower following last
night's FOMC statement," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital
Spreads, said in a note.
"There was no change in the language or their stance that
they remain patient on raising rates but this sent U.S. markets
into a tail spin because for traders who are now addicted to
accommodative monetary policy, even 'patient' is deemed to be
hawkish," he said.
A greater likelihood of higher U.S. interest rates this year
helped Asian stock indexes follow Wall Street into negative
territory. Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.1 percent to mark
its biggest one-day drop in two weeks, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was
down 1.1 percent.
Adding to the gloomy picture, Chinese shares skidded after
the official Xinhua news agency said that country's stock
regulator will inspect the stock margin trading business of 46
companies, amid concerns that the country's stock markets are
becoming over-leveraged and vulnerable to a crash which could
strain the financial system.
The Fed said that international developments would be taken
into consideration, but noted that falling energy prices boosted
household purchasing power even as it acknowledged a decline in
certain inflation measures.
"The markets were a bit surprised that the Fed was more
hawkish than expected, especially considering that many people
had thought that the board members this year would be more
dovish than last year's," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior
strategist at Okasan Securities.
Four voting members from regional Feds at the policy
committee this year are considered less hawkish than last year's
rotating members.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
1.1 percent to a six-week low while the S&P 500 lost 1.4
percent.
The Fed's optimism and unwavering stance on future rate
hikes contrasted with a recent spate of dovish policy shifts at
many central banks around the world - from Europe to Canada to
India.
"Most every central bank wants to weaken their currency at
the moment, in contrast with the Fed," said Kaneo Ogino,
director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research
firm.
"The market liquidity is relatively low now, considering it
is getting toward the end of the month," he added.
The diverging monetary policy outlooks helped the U.S.
dollar recoup some losses this week. The dollar index, which
tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies,
gained about 0.2 percent on the day to 94.661.
Against the yen, the dollar added about 0.1 percent to
117.70 yen, while the euro slightly to $1.1282,
moving away from a high of $1.1423 hit on Tuesday.
Signs of tension in Greek financial markets added to
downward pressure on the euro. Greek short-term bond yields hit
their highest since the country's 2012 debt restructuring and
Greek shares tumbled 9 percent to a 2-1/2-year low on Wednesday,
as the new government in Athens appeared to be squaring up for a
fight with international creditors.
The New Zealand dollar steadied after tumbling to a
3-1/2-year low on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
opened the door to a possible rate cut.
As share prices eased, U.S. bond yields have fallen, with
the 30-year yield hitting a record low of 2.273
percent on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield stood at 1.720 percent, not
far from this month's low of 1.698 percent, which was its lowest
level since May 2013.
The Fed repeated it will be "patient in beginning to
normalize" rates, although it dropped a reference that rates
will be held at the current levels "for a considerable time" --
which many traders had taken to mean about six months.
Despite the indication from the Fed that the first rate hike
could come as early as June, markets have relentlessly pushed
the timing out to year-end and are plotting a much lower
trajectory for future hikes.
Oil prices steadied after slumping anew overnight, with U.S.
crude futures hitting near six-year lows after government data
showed record-high inventories in the United States.
U.S. crude futures were nearly flat on the day at
$44.48, having sunk as low as $44.08 on Wednesday, their lowest
since April 2009.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs & Shri Navaratnam)