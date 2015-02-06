* Concern about Greek developments keeps risk appetite in
check
* Spreadbetters see slightly softer opening for European
bourses
* Oil continues rebound, which helped fuel Wall St gains
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 6 Asian shares edged higher on Friday
and oil prices continued to rebound, but investors remained wary
ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for January later in
the session.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up about 0.1 percent, on track for a weekly
gain of more than 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average
ended up 0.8 percent but marked a slight weekly loss,
after shedding 1 percent on Thursday.
Financial spreadbetters expected a modestly weaker start to
European trading, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening
14 to 16 points lower, or down 0.2 percent; Germany's DAX
expected to open 18 to 19 points lower, or down 0.2
percent; and France's CAC 40 estimated to open 11 to 13
points lower, or down 0.3 percent.
"European equities are set to drift lower as traders prepare
for today's U.S. jobs number," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at
Capital Spreads, said in a note.
"Traders will be hoping for a Goldilocks number just above
200k, showing that the U.S. economy is ticking over nicely, but
not roaring ahead, as to invoke the Fed to start tightening," he
said.
Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. employers to have
taken on 234,000 workers in January, below December's increase
of 252,000. The jobless rate was expected to remain at a
6-1/2-year low of 5.6 percent, while average hourly earnings
were forecast to show a rise of 0.3 percent, following the
previous month's fall of 0.2 percent.
"The main focus for the market is whether earnings bounce
back as expected, after last month's surprise drop," said Ayako
Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"Another market focus now is Greece, which is a situation
that will take time to develop. It might be difficult for stocks
to rise too much in the meantime," she added.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Thursday to
"put an end once and for all" to the European Union's austerity
policies and to bargain hard for a new deal for Greece, after
the European Central Bank decided to stop accepting Greek bonds
as collateral to raise cash.
Greece's new leftist finance minister clashed openly with
his powerful German counterpart on Thursday as Athens' borrowing
costs leapt and bank shares plunged. The ECB's decision
heightened fears about Greece's financial system and the
possibility that the country might leave the euro zone.
But Wall Street managed to put worries about Greece on the
back burner on Thursday. Major indexes all ended with gains of 1
percent or more, while a rise in U.S. Treasury yields
underpinned the U.S. dollar.
Mixed U.S. data on Thursday on jobless claims, productivity
and the trade balance gave investors few clues on the overall
growth outlook and the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's move
to raise interest rates, which some believe could be as early as
this summer.
Callum Henderson, global head of FX research for Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore, said Standard Chartered's baseline
expectation is that U.S. non-farm payrolls will increase by
around 260,000.
The market could show a sharp reaction if the increase in
non-farm payrolls turns out to be either less than 200,000, or
more than 300,000, Henderson said, adding that such results
could lead to "quite a bit of volatility".
The dollar edged down about 0.2 percent against the yen to
117.25. The euro inched down 0.1 percent against the
dollar on the day to $1.1463, after sharp rises
overnight on speculation the Swiss central bank was buying euros
to weaken the franc.
The Swiss government warned on Thursday that a soaring franc
meant economic growth would be weaker than expected.
Brent crude futures soared about 2.1 percent to
$57.78 a barrel, while U.S. crude added about 2.6 percent
to $51.77 a barrel after surging more than 4 percent in the
previous session, as an escalating conflict in Libya and
optimism about oil demand after China's central bank easing
helped the market rebound.
The People's Bank of China cut banks' reserve requirement
ratios by 50 basis points on Wednesday, freeing up an estimated
600 billion yuan ($96 billion) into the money supply.
On Sunday, China will release economic data, expected to
show a dip in exports, a Reuters poll showed.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Eric Meijer, Alan Raybould and Clarence Fernandez)