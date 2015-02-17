* U.S. stock futures fall, euro falls nearly a full cent
from high
* Investors still expect last minute deal to support Greece
* Oil prices firm on supply concern in Libya, Kurdistan
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 17 U.S. stock futures and many share
markets in Asia retreated on Tuesday after talks between Greece
and euro zone finance ministers broke down in acrimony, stoking
fresh uncertainty over a bailout programme that Athens has
rejected as "absurd".
U.S. stock futures fell 0.4 percent while Japan's
Nikkei share average shed 0.1 percent. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.1 percent.
European shares look set to extend their declines, with
financial spread betters forecasting falls of up to 0.7 percent
in Germany's DAX and 0.6 percent in France's CAC 40
.
The euro slipped to $1.1322, more than a full cent
below Monday's high of $1.14295, before erasing losses to trade
at $1.1359. It kept some distance from last week's low of
$1.1270 and its 11-year trough of $1.1098 hit on Jan. 26.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the
euro zone's finance minister meeting, effectively gave Athens an
ultimatum, telling Greece it had until Friday to request an
extension or the bailout would expire at the end of the month.
Without support from creditors, the Greek government and
banks would face a looming euro cash crunch, possibly opening
the way for Greece to become the first country to ditch the
common currency altogether and re-introduce its own currency.
"All up, still no deal. And something of a disappointment
after what seemed to be the makings of a spirit of compromise
last week," said David de Garis, senior economist at National
Australia Bank in Sydney.
The sombre mood supported safe-haven bonds with U.S. bond
yields falling 1.6 basis point to 2.005 percent.
The yen also held firm at 118.50 to the dollar,
keeping its gain from one-month lows of 120.48 hit last week.
Still, markets generally assume a compromise would
eventually be reached given the potentially painful consequence
of a Greek exit from the euro.
"The market had been a bit optimistic about an agreement so
it was a bit of a surprise," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of
forex at Societe Generale.
"But from the past experience during the euro zone debt
crisis, the market is also accustomed to negotiations dragging
on until the very last minute. So while the tail risk appears to
be rising, there is no panic in the market," he added.
Indeed, global shares had hit their highest levels since
September on optimism over the Greek debt talks on Monday, with
the MSCI all-country world stocks index touching
its highest since September.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
Elsewhere, oil prices held firm near recent peaks on supply
concerns in Libya and Kurdistan.
Brent crude futures gained more than 1.0 percent
to$62.09 per barrel, near an eight-week high of $62.57 on
Monday, gaining 38.5 percent from a six-year low hit in January.
Egypt bombed Islamic State targets inside Libya after the
group released a video appearing to show the killing of 21
Egyptians.
A deal aimed at resolving a dispute between Baghdad and
Kurdish regional authorities over crude oil exports looked
fragile, with the semi-autonomous region's prime minister
threatening to withhold exports.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)